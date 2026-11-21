Korea can be an extraordinarily noisy society. Political campaigning, apartment construction, protests, public announcements, war alerts on your phone and leaf blowers. Damn those things!

Korea, for many, is the land of excitement. Of music and noise, of zombies, of dreams, of romance. So why is it so quiet sometimes? Why are the 9 a.m. subway cars filled with a million people all quietly moving between stations, wrapped like kimbap in their black long-paddings? Why, when foreign students arrive, do people not flock to them and celebrate their arrival? It’s not hate. It’s not even disinterest. It’s generally just a love of silence. That after so much chaos, this land finally, at least in small pockets, for a few people, has some silence and safety. The land of the morning calm.

Perhaps it's not actually that Koreans love silence. Perhaps it's that silence has finally become possible. That after generations in which the world could turn upside down without warning, there is something remarkable about being able to sit on a subway, play Royal Match and worry about nothing more important than getting to work on time.

The storms of the past that blew so violently have, for now, receded. No doubt they will return. Nature always does. The leaves turn red. The north wind blows. Snow arrives. And the world turns. Sun follows rain, follows spring, follows the ice. And sometimes, if you’re lucky, if you’re quiet enough, you get to see the rainbow.

The non-suffering of human beings. That's what Koreans want. No pain. No war or division. No abuse of those who can’t fight back. A country internationally celebrated for its extraordinary energy, ambition, creativity and technological innovation might privately aspire to something as unremarkable as an ordinary Tuesday afternoon.

In Western political and cultural discourse, we often talk about flourishing. Self-actualization. Expression. Recognition. Freedom. Being seen. Being heard. But another equally legitimate aspiration might simply be to be left alone. To get home safely. To have one's family intact. To wake up tomorrow and find that the world hasn't collapsed.

And in a country that experienced colonization, national division, war, dictatorship and extraordinary economic upheaval it’s almost a political philosophy.

That's why Korean people want safety. A safe society where people can take a bus without fear. A town where people can let their kids run outside. A coffeeshop with personal property left on tables and expensive gadgets within reach of anyone. Exercise machines in parks. Streets free of graffiti and last night’s outrageous spending on Coupang left unmolested by their apartment door when the delivery driver arrives.

They want kids to return home. They want women to exist without concern for their physical safety. They want people to just do the right thing.

It's not always, therefore, about flourishing. It's not always this championing of the oppressed and the downtrodden, where people should celebrate their existence. You can be anything you want, but do it quietly. Don’t cause ruptures or division. Don’t celebrate. Just exist. And let others exist, too. Of course, there is a danger in this. Silence can become conformity. The desire for peace can become a demand that others stop complaining.

Perhaps history has something to do with it. The knowledge, passed down through generations, that the things we consider permanent are often terribly fragile. That the world we know, the language we speak, the people we love and the places we call home can all be taken away. The words that they used to call their mother and the songs that they used to sing. Their food. The white rice. The heroes whose tales they told. The nation into which they were born. All threatened at gunpoint. All ripped asunder through legality, force, oppression and powers that knew little and cared even less about their ways of life. The necessity of counting in a foreign language. Bowing to an emperor in a land across the sea. The foreign troops sitting on their grass.

All of it is within the memories of parents and grandparents. It’s a tale of Biblical proportions. Like all the plagues, slaughters, floods and lightning bolts sent to the people traipsing through the desert millennia ago wondering where the light was. This has happened to the people you can see sitting in the parks hunched over chessboards and the group at the end of the subway car given special seats. They know this because they saw it. And their parents lived through it. Except it wasn’t in the Middle East, it was in Chuncheon, Masan, Jeam-ri, Seoul and Pyongyang.

So what they hope for now is the non-suffering of the people. The families, the nation, the world around them. They want safety, they want stability. They want unity, they want continuity. It's not always about happiness. It's more like, “Can we please just go from A to B? Without suffering?”

We wouldn't mind the silence. The quiet. To be able to reflect. To take it in. To not have to raise our voices, not have to shout.

But of course, we will. If somebody threatens us, if somebody challenges, if somebody dares to put a rupture in this, we will bring our candles, bring our songs. And we will sit, and we will peacefully demand that the safety and stability and the silence continue once more. Sometimes, the only way to preserve a quiet society is to become very loud.