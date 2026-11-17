U.S. President Donald Trump has dominated headlines for much of the past decade with his unconventional and unpredictable policies. During his relatively short political career, he has repeatedly won elections against all odds, at least according to the polls.

This time, in the midterms, he seems to have met his match, confirming that self-serving policies rooted in hubris and ego have finally run their course.

However, it would be premature to hope that the latest election win will confirm the end of Trumpian policies. Unfortunately for the U.S. Democrats, the end of Trump, the president, does not necessarily mean the end of Trumpist policies. Trump’s election wins have taught us that many of his policies will outlast his second term, and some have already become a bipartisan ethos. Over the next few months, we will see which policies the Democratic Party prioritizes and whether the GOP fractures as members weigh turning against Trump’s draconian rule.

Amid the artificial intelligence (AI) and tech rout in the stock market, a broader narrative is lost in the noise, namely a broader risk-off for growth investors. Since Trump’s second election win, the stock market has been in full-on bull market mode, largely relying on Trump’s pro-growth policies despite growing concerns about his isolationist and protectionist policies.

The macro risks in the form of rising energy prices and overall inflationary pressure were ignored by the stock market, as have the worsening geopolitical risks. The explanation is that Trump’s incoherent and inconsistent policies, comprising ultra-easy monetary policies, fiscal stimulus and deregulation, worked as a powerful cannon for inflation and an asset bubble at the expense of stability and economic growth further down the road.

So far, much of the market focus has been on U.S. voters’ backlash against the AI industry and its data centers. The U.S. Democratic Party is expected to use its election win to slow AI progress, affecting chipmakers and their customers, including mega-tech hyperscalers and AI labs. That interpretation is an obvious and understandable reaction for stock investors, as AI has been the dominating theme for the past couple of years, with many prominent investors warning of a dangerous bubble.

The market mood right now is broader risk-off disguised as an AI-theme dump, as Trump’s irreverent asset-bubble policy gets a sanity check. His triple-threat policy mix is dangerous and unsustainable over the long run; if left on course, it would have led to an uncontrollable asset bubble. The silver lining is that American voters’ unequivocal vote against the Trump administration has ushered in an early lame-duck phase of his term, potentially curbing the long-term consequences of his policies.

The bond market rout that preceded the tech rout is consistent with the reining in of a potentially much more damaging market bubble that could lead to a systemic financial crisis. The current equity market correction, therefore, is a shift in investor expectations about future policies that will be more balanced and sustainable. In that regard, this correction for AI, in particular, is a much-needed mid-cycle pause for a sector that has been crying out for a constructive rethink.

For Korea’s semiconductor sector, the recent earnings announcements were laden with company reassurances about earnings visibility and supply shortages that could last until 2030.

The call for “this time is different” rests on the winner-take-all mentality that pervades Big Tech, plus AI labs entering with a mammoth war chest via mega IPOs that will make the CAPEX cycle a supercycle for chip makers for years.

During the rally in the first half of this year, the narrative was certainly glass half full, where both demand and supply were skewed to the sellers’ side. Yet the post-election tech rout tells a different story, as the industry is now seen as not only cyclical but at an imminent peak. Resulting sector valuations suggest the industry is no different from its volatile boom-bust history, with potentially even greater long-term risks of a supply glut coming from China.

The AI rally for most of this year was driven by strong earnings growth, leading many investors to become complacent and believe bottom-up fundamentals could withstand growing macro and geopolitical concerns. For Korean stocks specifically, retail-driven momentum fueled by single-stock leveraged ETFs has turbocharged the momentum trade and distracted investors from top-down warning signals from the bond market.

Macro concerns over inflation and mounting worries about an AI bubble have cooled the outlook for the entire AI theme, while the policy risk from the U.S. election has replaced the “Trump put.” Further down the road, threats of China entering the industry and creating a supply glut have dramatically shifted the narrative to an outright bearish tone, thus creating an opportunity for buyers.

Beyond short-term market gyrations, chipmakers offer value among AI plays, supported by strong earnings visibility and cheap valuations. Even after accounting for macro headwinds and political backlash against AI from U.S. voters, the potential slowdown in AI investment still leaves room for chipmakers’ underappreciated earnings growth and strong market positioning.

Peter S. Kim is a managing director at KB Securities. The views expressed in this article are his own.