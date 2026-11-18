“Congratulations to our 70 Seoul National University admissions,” reads a banner set up outside a camera shop. Just across the corridor, a computer retailer boasts of another 48 successful applicants and top marks in every subject.

The image circulating online is a fabrication, apparently created by artificial intelligence (AI). But its setting — referncing the electronics mall in Seoul's Yongsan District — makes the joke unmistakable. In the age of miniature cameras and smart devices, dealers there could become more effective college-admissions consultants than cram school teachers.

The meme captures an uncomfortable public mood ahead of Thursday’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). As authorities scramble to prevent AI-assisted cheating, their countermeasures have inspired almost as much ridicule as reassurance.

The government’s last-minute package, announced just a day before the test, includes stickers covering clothing buttons that could conceal cameras, inspections of sleeves and collars, additional corridor supervisors and requirements to keep test-takers’ bags outside exam rooms.

There will also be emergency alerts, intended to expose smartphones that test-takers have failed to hand in before the test. Officials have also proposed substantially tougher penalties, along with rewards of at least 100 million won ($75,000) for reporting cheating.

The urgency is understandable, and some action is better than none. Concealed cameras and AI-generated answers pose a challenge to an exam system that relies heavily on human supervision. But the measures appear to have failed to reassure many of the students and parents whose confidence they were meant to restore.

“Of course I am not reassured,” a parent whose son is taking the exam told me Wednesday, though he acknowledged that authorities seem to have few options left without postponing the test.

The safeguards should be judged not only by the cheating they might prevent, but also by the disruption they could cause. Emergency alerts pose an obvious dilemma: A sound intended to expose a concealed phone could also distract most other innocent test-takers. President Lee Jae Myung’s instruction to consider extending testing time if emergency alerts cause serious disruption acknowledges that risk. But restoring lost time isn’t the same as restoring concentration.

The proposed reporting rewards have also become a target of ridicule, with people joking about staging a cheating incident and splitting the money. Beneath the mockery lies a legitimate question: What exactly would qualify for a reward?

Tougher penalties, meanwhile, remain political promises rather than rules authorities can legally enforce. Extending the examination ban from one year to 10 requires a change in the law, not simply a ministry announcement. Whether the proposed ban could apply to this year’s offenders also demands thorough legal review.

The bigger failure is the lack of preparation. AI-assisted cheating was a foreseeable threat, yet the response has come so late that students and supervisors are being asked to shoulder the uncertainty. Electronic detection tools could have been tested and deployed, inspection procedures rehearsed and necessary legal changes pursued well before the eve of the exam. None would guarantee a cheat-proof test, but such preparations would have given the public greater confidence.

The electronics mall meme reflects legitimate doubts about the fairness of the most consequential exam for Korean students. Authorities must ensure that the joke does not become a lasting expression of distrust.