A few days before Korea’s most consequential exam of the year, the top scorer of the national tax accountant exam confessed that he had used a micro camera to photograph test questions, fed them into a generative artificial intelligence (AI) model and read the answers on a mobile phone. He had denied everything when suspicions first surfaced, but later admitted all of it and turned himself in to police.

On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of students will sit for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) and the country is scrambling to ensure the same thing does not happen again.

The government’s response has been sweeping. The prime minister declared cheating a “social evil.” Eyeglasses will be inspected for smart devices, with education authorities training 239 specialized staff in Seoul alone to inspect eyewear at test sites. The ruling Democratic Party of Korea is seeking to extend the CSAT cheating ban to up to 10 years and pursue criminal charges.

And in a measure that captures the mood of near-wartime urgency, the government will send a nationwide emergency disaster alert — the highest tier, which cannot be silenced — just before the exam begins tomorrow morning, to detect any phones students failed to surrender. A second alert may follow at an unannounced time. Bags will be stored in hallways. Public Wi-Fi near test sites will be blocked.

All of this is understandable. The fury is real and the breach of trust is serious. But cheating is not the only unfairness in this system. The outrage assumes that if the fraud is eliminated, the exam is fair.

Is it? Korea’s exam system does not begin at the exam desk. It begins years earlier, in households that can afford private tutoring and those that cannot. A child’s access to cram schools, a family’s income, a parent’s educational background, a home address in a desirable area outside it — all of these factors shape outcomes long before anyone picks up a pencil.

Korea spends more on private education per student than any other OECD country. The playing field was never level. What the exam offers is the appearance of a level finish line — identical questions, identical time, identical desks — laid over a starting line that is anything but.

This is the contradiction the cheating scandal has inadvertently exposed. Korean society tolerates significant inequality in access to preparation. It accepts that class, wealth and geography are variables in the race. Yet it treats the exam itself as sacred, where fairness is nonnegotiable.

The outrage over smart glasses and micro cameras is not simply about rule-breaking. It is about the violation of a social contract that says: The race may be unequal, but the rules of the race must not be. That contract matters. In a society suspicious of hidden privilege, the exam is trusted because it is the most verifiable form of fairness available. AI has shown that it is not.

The question that follows is harder than any on Thursday’s test. Korea has built a system where a single exam can determine a career, a class position, a life trajectory — and then asks everyone to believe the race to that exam was fair.

The cheating scandal has exposed one form of fraud. But the deeper unfairness — that preparation for the exam is shaped by household income, geography and access to private education long before test day — is not a scandal. It is the structure itself. Eliminating cheaters will protect the rules. It will not level a playing field that was uneven from the start.

Thursday morning, glasses will be checked, emergency alerts will sound across the country and teachers will patrol hallways. But when the last exam ends, the unfairness that no proctor can detect — the one built into the system long before exam day — will still be there.

Kwon Mee-yoo is the politics and city desk editor at The Korea Times.