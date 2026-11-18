With growing interest in international travel and cross-cultural exchange, enthusiasm for learning spoken languages through artificial intelligence (AI) apps has surged.

Most adult smartphone users already have one or two language apps installed on their devices. This raises an important question: What if students began practicing spoken English with AI tutors from an early age, when language acquisition is most natural and effective?

A few months ago, I wrote about the challenges teachers face in integrating AI into the classroom. This time, I’d like to offer a different perspective: how classroom English instruction and AI tutoring can coexist in a mutually beneficial way.

In Korea, many students focus almost exclusively on reading, listening and grammar to boost test scores because grades heavily influence academic success. Consequently, speaking skills are often neglected, creating a widening proficiency gap — especially between learners who practice speaking from an early age and those who do not.

Starting as early as kindergarten, affluent parents often send their children to costly private academies led by native speakers, giving them years of conversational experience before they even enter middle school. For ordinary families, however, such tuition is prohibitively expensive. According to the Ministry of Education and Statistics Korea, households spent 27.5 trillion won on private education in 2025, with average monthly spending per student reaching a record 604,000 won.

For students without access to private institutes — or those who simply lack confidence in front of peers — I think AI tutoring can offer a practical, equitable solution. Unlike traditional academies, AI systems are available anytime and anywhere. Even short daily sessions of 10 to 15 minutes fit easily into the demanding schedules of Korean middle and high school students, offering flexible, personalized speaking practice without extra commuting or financial strain.

Beyond convenience, I believe regular conversation with AI tutors strengthens overall language proficiency and naturally supports better school grades. The reason is that actively using vocabulary and grammar in speech helps students internalize what they learn, making words easier to recognize in written texts. Speaking also sharpens awareness of pronunciation, stress and intonation, which directly improves listening comprehension, while real-time conversation trains learners to organize their thoughts quickly and respond naturally. Looking back on my years in the classroom, I saw many bright students with solid grammatical knowledge freeze whenever they were asked to speak English — not for lack of ability, but simply for lack of regular practice.

Of course, I don’t think AI tutoring is a cure-all. AI feedback is not infallible, and young learners can easily become distracted online when they feel tired or discouraged. Therefore, thoughtful supervision, clear boundaries and steady encouragement from both parents and teachers remain essential to ensure that students use these tools productively.

Rather than viewing AI tutoring as a competitor to classroom instruction, I think we should embrace it as a complementary partner. Teachers provide structure, motivation and irreplaceable human mentorship, while AI offers individualized speaking practice and instant feedback outside the classroom. Together, they can foster a more balanced, accessible and effective English-learning environment for every student.

Lee Eung-tae (eungtae@gmail.com) is a former high school teacher who taught English for 35 years.