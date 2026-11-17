One of the five symbolic patron saints of World Youth Day Seoul 2027 is St. Josephine Bakhita, a former slave who became a religious sister and a witness to hope, freedom, forgiveness and faith transformed through suffering.

As the resolution of the 12th General Chapter of our Congregation is concerned with “safeguarding,” the presence of St. Josephine Bakhita among the list of saints drew my attention.

Josephine Bakhita was born in Darfur, Sudan, around 1869. After being kidnapped at age seven and sold into slavery, she suffered intensely. She was even stripped of her own name and given the ironic name “Bakhita,” meaning “fortunate or the lucky one,” by her captors.

She forgot her own name from the overwhelming shock and fear of her experiences. She spent years being treated as property. Passing through several owners, she suffered violence and abuse, and those painful experiences left many wounds on her body.

In 1883, she was sold to Callisto Legnani, the Italian consul in Khartoum, Sudan, who moved to Italy two years later. Moving to Italy marked a turning point in her life.

In Italy, she became the caretaker of Mimmina Michieli, the child of Legnani’s friend. She accompanied Michieli to a Catechetical Institute operated by the Canossian Daughters of Charity.

Inspired by Catholicism, she was baptized and confirmed in 1890. Encountering the Canossian Sisters, she realized that she was not someone’s property or an object but a human being created with dignity and beloved by God.

Later, Josephine was freed from slavery with the help of the Canossian Sisters and the Patriarch of Venice. After being freed, she received another name: Josephine Margaret.

In 1893, she entered the Canossian convent and became a sister, living with a quiet and deep love.

She passed away in 1947. She was beatified in 1992, and Pope John Paul II canonized her as the patron saint of Sudan in 2000.

In 2015, Pope Francis designated Feb. 8 as St. Bakhita’s feast day, a time for reflecting on and acting against human trafficking.

Living as a witness of faith, hope and love, she holds a powerful, symbolic and inspiring meaning in the present age.

She lived a life that broke not only the chains of slavery but the chains of evil such as hatred, bitterness and vengeance. She is often depicted with broken iron chains to signify a life that broke the chains of evil, for she forgave those who had trampled on her and chose a path of deep gentleness, grace and forgiveness, spending over fifty years in quiet, joyful service as a cook, seamstress and sacristan in Schio, Italy. Overcoming her own trauma, she has become a model of resilience. Her life demonstrates that healing, deep compassion and inner freedom are possible beyond trauma and suffering. Through suffering, she grew into a person who loved all the more deeply.

As the patron saint of victims and survivors of human trafficking and modern-day slavery, she reminds us that millions of people today remain trapped in forced labor, trafficking and systemic exploitation. Especially in an age marked by commercialization, human commodification and objectification, her life affirms that human worth cannot be bought, sold or diminished by abuse.

“God’s love has always accompanied me in mysterious ways ... As a slave, I never once despaired, because I felt a mysterious power sustaining me.” (St. Josephine Bakhita)

The author is a member of the Daughters of St. Paul (Figlie di San Paolo), living and giving the good news to the world by means of social communication. Learn more about the congregation at fsp.pauline.or.kr.







