The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) just announced 631.9 billion won ($473.8 million) in fines against two popular food delivery apps and its chairman, Ju Biung-ghi, is urging lawmakers to pass the Online Platform Fairness Bill and special legislation for food delivery apps.

But lawmakers should resist the rush. These bills would weaken the services Korean businesses use to grow and that consumers count on every day by piling restrictions on large platforms and disproportionately burdening U.S. technology companies.

American digital platforms help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) reach more customers and run more efficiently. For example, Coupang’s logistics and distribution infrastructure enables sellers, mostly SMEs, to expand and compete with larger retailers. In 2025, small businesses on Coupang saw sales grow 21 percent, more than 100 times the national average for small businesses.

Online platforms also give Korean businesses greater access to foreign markets. Google Play enabled 1.8 billion downloads of Korean apps abroad in 2025, over twice the domestic total. Participants in the 2025 cohort of Google Play’s Changgu program, a partnership with the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development, saw combined revenue growth of 70 percent. As Teuida’s CEO explained, programs like Changgu help Korean companies better understand international users and keep them coming back, “laying a foothold for global expansion.”

Additionally, infrastructure investments by online platforms bring benefits right to consumers’ doorsteps. Take Coupang’s 3 trillion won expansion plan to bring its overnight Rocket Delivery service to more than 50 million people in Korea by 2027, nearly the country’s entire population. Faster delivery and easier access to a wide range of goods are especially valuable for underserved communities hit hard by population decline, like the former mining town of Dogye. Before Rocket Delivery arrived in the region, residents had to drive for more than half an hour to reach a large supermarket.

Despite these contributions to the Korean economy, Ju cites the “excessive” fees vendors pay food delivery platforms as a reason to tighten regulations. Restaurant owners deserve fair fees, but their bills cover much more than the platform’s cut. The vast majority of these charges go to delivery drivers, payment processors and the National Tax Service. The small share the delivery platform receives helps fund the technology and infrastructure investments that bring local restaurants new customers and help domestic businesses compete with larger rivals.

The chairman and others often seem to overlook what merchants are actually paying for. But the KFTC deserves scrutiny for more than its criticism of delivery fees. A decade of the agency’s own enforcement data tells a troubling story about its treatment of leading U.S. tech companies.

An Information Technology and Innovation Foundation analysis of enforcement data from 2016 through 2025 found that the average fine imposed by the KFTC on American firms was 21 times higher than the Korean average. However, this disparity points more to hostility toward three leading U.S. tech companies than to a general anti-American bias. Indeed, Coupang, Google and Qualcomm accounted for 96.5 percent of all penalties borne by U.S. firms over the decade. Setting aside the fines against those companies brings the average American penalty roughly in line with the Korean average.

This concentration suggests a unique hostility that warrants an explanation: Why does the KFTC target the companies behind the crucial platforms and digital infrastructure so many Korean businesses and consumers depend on?

The KFTC’s fines against these leading U.S. tech firms averaged 219 billion won in cases involving corrective orders, which require companies to change their business practices. For conglomerates, the average was 32 billion won in cases referred to prosecutors for possible criminal charges. This is surprising because criminal referrals signal a higher level of wrongdoing than mere corrective orders.

Consider the penalty limits. Nearly all the U.S. tech firms’ corrective order penalties involved abuse of market dominance violations, for which the maximum fine was 6 percent of related sales (3 percent before December 2021). Meanwhile, conglomerates’ criminal referral penalties mostly stemmed from collusion, which carried a maximum fine of 20 percent (10 percent before December 2021). This means leading U.S. tech firms were fined about seven times as much as their Korean counterparts for less serious infractions.

The data also shows U.S. firms made up a disproportionately high share of the KFTC’s fines against foreign companies, accounting for over 81 percent of the total amount. Most striking is the contrast with Chinese firms, which made up less than 1 percent of that total — despite China’s status as Korea’s largest trading partner and the United States as its second largest.

Creating a hostile business environment for leading American platform providers threatens to undermine the broader Korea-U.S. partnership and the commitments made in the joint statement and investment deal. The benefits of that partnership run both ways: Korea’s cutting-edge chips support American artificial intelligence development, while U.S. digital platforms help Korean businesses grow and operate more efficiently. Regulatory battles that pull people and resources away from innovation weaken cooperation both allies need to sustain global technological leadership.

U.S. tech firms are not above the law. When companies defy the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act or any other Korean antitrust law, the KFTC must bring them into compliance to protect competition and consumers. But new sector-specific regulations targeting U.S. platforms would discourage investment in Korea’s digital economy and weaken the services Korean SMEs and consumers rely on.

Before giving the KFTC more power, Korean lawmakers should insist on fair, transparent enforcement of existing competition rules, with proportionate penalties regardless of nationality. That would reduce the risk of straining the bilateral relationship and keep both countries focused on growth and consumers’ interests.

Jack Nicastro is an antitrust policy analyst for the Schumpeter Project on Competition Policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, DC, focused on science and technology policy. Before joining ITIF, he covered antitrust, AI, and economics as an assistant editor of Reason.