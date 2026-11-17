About 100 technology companies attended the Seoul Job Fair on Nov. 9, and around 60 planned to recruit some 400 people. Visitors used artificial intelligence (AI)-based job matching, met recruiters and explored a culture-fit test. These tools may help people navigate opportunities. However, the decisive hiring question is whether applicants can recognize when a persuasive AI recommendation is wrong.

Korean employers are asking for more AI-related skills. In October, The Korea Times reported a 170 percent year-over-year increase in recruitment postings mentioning tools such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, according to JobKorea data. Knowing how to operate such software is becoming a marketable skill. But anyone can type a polished prompt. The valuable employee knows when the resulting answer cannot be trusted.

Imagine a young engineer interviewing for a robotics role. Give the candidate a short AI-generated maintenance recommendation that contains a subtle but serious error. Can the applicant identify the faulty assumption, explain the operational consequence and propose a safer next step? In a biotechnology role, ask the candidate to spot a mismatch between a test description and an automated summary. In a sales role, provide a customer proposal with one incorrect figure and see how the candidate handles it.

The exercise should fit within 10 minutes and draw on an ordinary problem from the position. Candidates could describe their reasoning rather than demonstrate knowledge of a particular subscription service. That would help employers find people who can apply judgment across different AI tools and work settings.

American employers are already experimenting with this approach. In May, Business Insider reported that Google planned a pilot on selected U.S. engineering teams. Instead of forbidding AI during a coding interview, the proposed format would let candidates use Gemini while reading, debugging and improving existing code. Interviewers would examine their ability to validate AI output and find errors. The company described the test as a way to reflect how engineers actually work. The pilot is a useful model, although its results have not yet established that the method predicts job performance.

Another American example comes from enterprise software company C3 AI, whose published hiring process includes technical coding challenges and, for some candidates, written assignments and presentations. C3 AI does not describe those assignments as AI-error tests. But its work-sample structure shows how employers can ask applicants to demonstrate a skill rather than merely list it on a resume. A Korean manufacturer could adapt that principle by asking two applicants to assess the same flawed AI-generated production schedule.

The test should reward someone who challenges the tool rather than simply agrees with it. Give each candidate the same realistic scenario, the same time allowance and a clear explanation of whether AI tools are permitted. Ask them to identify the error, explain what evidence is missing and describe who should make the final decision. A strong candidate might say that there is insufficient information to proceed. That answer can reveal more professional judgment than a polished but uncritical recommendation.

American recruiters also warn against turning skills-based hiring into an obstacle course. In a 2025 Society for Human Resource Management article, a Texas Oncology talent-sourcing leader criticized assessments that demand hours from applicants without timely decisions. Seoul recruiters can avoid that mistake. A brief work sample, followed by a short discussion of the applicant's reasoning, respects candidates' time and gives hiring managers comparable evidence.

Such tests can also improve the fairness of recruitment. A job advertisement that names a fashionable chatbot may discourage a capable applicant who learned on another platform. A concise work-sample assessment gives that person a chance to prove transferable competence. Hiring managers should check whether questions actually predict the work, and should explain what a successful answer looks like.

An employer should not let an algorithm quietly substitute for that assessment. The proposed culture-fit demonstration at the fair may help visitors explore preferences, but a seemingly exact personality match says little about whether someone can diagnose a technical failure, communicate with a client or respond responsibly to unexpected evidence. Jobseekers should be free to challenge a recommendation and describe a different career path.

There is a Korean example of moving away from purely conventional screening. POSCO's September recruitment campaign replaced some traditional essay questions with descriptions of concrete activities and achievements, while recruiting for AI and robotics roles. Employers across sectors can extend that principle by evaluating how applicants deal with realistic problems, including AI-generated mistakes.

Recruiters should distinguish three things in their hiring scorecards: the quality of the solution, the errors the candidate detected and the clarity of the explanation. A candidate who catches a dangerous flaw and asks for missing information should receive credit, even when the machine produced a fast and fluent draft.

Job fairs are designed to connect companies with talent. Seoul's event can show a more useful approach to AI hiring: assess a person's capacity to work with the technology, question it, and take responsibility for the result. That capability will outlast any particular tool listed in this year's vacancy notices.

Gleb Tsipursky, PhD, a behavioral scientist, CEO of Disaster Avoidance Experts and author of “The Psychology of AI Adoption at Work: From Resistance to Results (Georgetown University Press, 2026).”