These days, when I attend international conferences, people invariably ask about the success of "hallyu" — the Korean wave — and Korea's cultural industries. I am usually invited to speak on topics such as Korea's economy, trade, technology, foreign policy and global governance, and those are the discussions I typically engage in.

However, even though I am far from being a hallyu expert, I am frequently asked to explain the factors behind the success of Korea's cultural industries. I usually wave off the question, insisting that I am not qualified to speak on the subject. Nevertheless, people often press me to share my own perspective on how Korea's cultural sector developed and achieved such remarkable global popularity. After making clear that I am no expert, I reluctantly offer my personal interpretation. Whenever such questions come up, I feel a deep sense of pride in what Korea has achieved.

The first and perhaps most important factor is what I call the Korean government's hands-off approach. This point resonates particularly strongly with participants from emerging economies that aspire to develop their own cultural industries along the lines of Korea's. The second factor is having confidence in your people's capability and creativity. The third is embracing openness to other cultures and actively promoting exchanges with them while going global. I would add that political leadership was the catalyst that enabled these three factors to reinforce one another and evolve to the next level in the case of Korea.

When these conditions are in place, cultural competitiveness can flourish. Cultural achievements can evolve beyond a one-off phenomenon and develop into a sustainable cultural industry. Korea itself is a testament to that.

Korea began to view culture as a source of national competitiveness after democratization, particularly under the administration of Kim Dae-jung. Following the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the country faced the urgent challenge of developing a new growth model. While promoting the IT sector, Kim also identified the knowledge, culture and content industries as key engines of future growth.

The vision was institutionalized through the enactment of the Framework Act on the Promotion of Cultural Industries in February 1999. The law established the legal foundation for supporting and promoting cultural industries, strengthening their competitiveness and facilitating their expansion into global markets.

Government investment increased significantly following the enactment of the law. The cultural industry budget rose by 37.1 percent in 1999 from the previous year, and by a further 45 percent in 2000. Korea's cultural budget exceeded 1 percent of the national budget of KRW 93 trillion in 2000 for the first time in the country's history.

The Korean government invested in institutions, infrastructure, legislation, education and financing mechanisms, but generally refrained from directing creative content itself. This was not a laissez-faire approach but a market-oriented enabling strategy. Kim’s famous remark, “Support, but do not interfere,” has become a guiding principle of government policy toward the cultural industry. This approach is possible only when you have confidence in your cultural competitiveness and people’s creativity. Belief in the value of cultural openness and exchange eventually led Korea to open its market to Japanese popular culture despite considerable domestic resistance. Contrary to many worries, greater openness encouraged competition, creativity and global awareness among Korean creators. It may be the most important lesson for countries seeking to develop globally competitive cultural industries today.

The policies that helped create a thriving cultural industry now need to evolve. The continued success of hallyu and Korea's cultural industries will hinge on how effectively they create, protect and capitalize on intellectual property (IP).

According to the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), Korea's content industry generated exports of $14.9 billion in 2025, up 5.9 percent from 2024. Hallyu-related exports in consumer goods and tourism reached $ 8.79 billion, demonstrating that Korean content has evolved from a cultural phenomenon into a major economic asset. Meanwhile, the same KOCCA report revealed that the growth of content IP-related exports declined from 54.6 percent in 2021 to 0.5 percent in 2025, raising questions about its long-term sustainability.

The next stage of hallyu will be determined not simply by producing successful content, but by creating, protecting, managing and commercializing intellectual property. The challenge now is to transform that creativity into enduring IP assets that can be licensed, adapted, commercialized and monetized over the long term. As building a "content IP powerhouse" has become a policy priority, greater attention and support should be directed toward developing new IP, expanding it across multiple platforms and industries, strengthening licensing capabilities and supporting its global commercialization.

Korea's success came from openness, creativity and government policy. Now hallyu's sustainability depends not only on creating global cultural phenomena, but also on transforming those achievements into enduring intellectual property. Government policy should focus on strengthening content IP ownership, value creation and global commercialization.

Song Kyung-jin is senior fellow at Asiatic Research Institute at Korea University.