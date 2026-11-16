A posthumous award presented to a renowned Korean industrialist who passed away two years ago was a notable highlight of a recent ceremony.

The honor was bestowed at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul on Nov. 6. The event, attended by approximately 300 military personnel and civilians, including the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Park Steel and her husband, was held as part of the 24th Korea-America Friendship Night, an annual gathering organized by the Korea-America Association (KAA), headed by Choi Joong-kyung.

Following careful deliberation, the KAA's citation committee selected Cho Suck-rai (1935–2024), former honorary chairman of Hyosung Group, as this year's recipient. Cho studied applied chemistry at Waseda University in Japan before earning a master's degree in chemical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology in the United States. He married Song Kwang-ja in 1967, and together they raised three accomplished sons.

As the eldest son of Hyosung Group founder Cho Hong-jae, he joined the company 60 years ago on Nov. 3, 1966. He served as its chairman for 35 years, from 1982 to 2017.

Under his determined and visionary leadership, Hyosung developed into a global powerhouse in textiles, chemicals and advanced technologies. He established Korea's first privately operated corporate technology research laboratory, demonstrating his strong commitment to innovation. His efforts helped bring international recognition to a range of products and businesses, including Creora spandex, tire cords, chemicals, construction and power transformers.

His outstanding achievements in laying a solid foundation for closer cooperation between Korea and the United States through his contributions to diverse industrial sectors deserve the highest recognition. His entrepreneurial spirit, rational approach and unwavering dedication throughout his life made him an exemplary figure in Korean industrial history.

Beyond the business world, Cho was also highly respected for his contributions to civilian diplomacy. He worked tirelessly to strengthen Korea's relations with the United States and Japan, while promoting the country's standing in the international business community. His legacy lives on through Hyosung's business ventures in Memphis, Tennessee, as well as its world-class expertise in high-voltage direct current technology.

The award carried special significance because Cho's father-in-law, the late Song In-sang, received the same honor in 2004. Song served as finance minister under President Syngman Rhee and was the longest-serving chairman and president of the KAA, holding the position for 21 years. It was an unusual and remarkable occasion for both a father-in-law and his son-in-law to be honored for their respective contributions to Korea-U.S. friendship.

At the conclusion of the award ceremony, Cho's wife and two of his sons, accompanied by approximately 20 senior executives from Hyosung Group, accepted the posthumous recognition. The late industrialist left behind a wealth of valuable lessons and an enduring legacy, not only for Korea but also for its numerous international business and investment partners.

Cho's distinguished achievements remind us that a person's lifelong dedication, relentless pursuit of challenges and outstanding accomplishments can shine forever, even after that individual has departed this world. His remarkable legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Korean business leaders and those committed to strengthening international friendship and cooperation.

Lee Sun-ho (wkexim@naver.com) is a freelance columnist based in Seoul. He has been writing since 1967.