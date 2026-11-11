Debate is a process in which people with differing views exchange opinions and attempt to persuade one another through reasoned argument. Its purpose is not simply to defeat an opponent but to deepen mutual understanding and, whenever possible, find common ground. Even when agreement proves impossible, participants should be able to part on amicable terms. This is the essence of a mature culture of debate.

Unfortunately, debates in Korean society often seem to fall short of this ideal. A case in point is the National Assembly. Whenever I watch televised debates among lawmakers, I am struck by how little genuine discussion takes place. Instead of addressing opposing arguments with reasoned counterarguments, lawmakers merely reiterate their own positions and seem more interested in scoring points against their opponents. Consequently, debates often end in heated confrontation rather than constructive dialogue.

Why, then, has a mature culture of debate failed to take firm root in Korea?

In my opinion, one of the main reasons lies in Korea's traditional education system. Korean schools have long placed greater emphasis on rote learning than on encouraging independent thinking and critical discussion. Students have relatively few opportunities to express their opinions logically or challenge established ideas. Such an environment can foster the belief that debate is about proving oneself right rather than learning from others.

Political culture is another important factor. In a democracy, ruling and opposition parties are expected not only to compete over policies but also to cooperate in pursuit of the national interest. When political rivalry becomes excessively confrontational, however, opponents come to be regarded as enemies to be defeated rather than partners in dialogue. Compromise is then seen as a sign of weakness rather than a virtue.

The importance attached to saving face in Korean society may further complicate matters. There is nothing shameful about admitting that one's argument is flawed or misguided. On the contrary, the willingness to acknowledge errors and change one's mind is a mark of intellectual maturity. Yet when pride is at stake, debate can easily deteriorate into a contest of egos rather than a search for common ground.

Of course, Western societies are not immune to bitter political confrontation, nor does Korea lack thoughtful and respectful debaters. It would therefore be wrong to attribute these shortcomings to some inherent national characteristic. They are better understood as the products of longstanding social conventions, institutions, and educational practices.

There is a familiar English expression: "We agree to disagree." It means acknowledging differences of opinion without allowing them to undermine mutual respect. To me, this simple expression captures the spirit of civilized debate.

Democracy matures when differing opinions can be freely expressed and examined through reasoned discussion. This requires an education system that encourages critical thinking and a political culture that values compromise over confrontation. Above all, lawmakers should set an example.

The true measure of a successful debate is not whether one side wins, but whether both sides emerge with a better understanding of the issue. And when agreement remains beyond reach, we should be able to part with a smile, saying simply, "We agree to disagree."









Lee Hyon-soo is a retired international banker based in Toronto, Canada and the author of “Tales of A Modern-day Nomad,” among other books.











