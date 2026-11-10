SEATTLE — In Seattle, you don't have to work in technology to feel its influence.

Amazon and Microsoft are major employers here, and their influence extends well beyond their offices. Layoffs make headlines, unsettle neighborhoods and leave families wondering what comes next. The industry's ups and downs are hard to ignore, even for those who have never worked in tech.

Living here, I've often been struck by how much power a relatively small group of corporate executives holds over people's everyday lives.

But the controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang offers a reminder that their influence can extend well beyond the economy, sometimes into territory usually reserved for governments and intelligence agencies.

Huang, whose company sits at the center of the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom, recently acknowledged having an extramarital affair. That alone would have been enough to generate headlines. What followed was considerably more unsettling.

Media reports identified a Chinese business executive, who allegedly had a relationship with Huang, as someone suspected by U.S. intelligence of gathering information for Beijing. Huang did not publicly identify the woman. Nvidia's board launched an independent investigation into whether he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

Nvidia says it has no reason to believe company secrets or U.S. national security were compromised. China has denied the espionage allegations.

For now, those allegations remain just that. An affair, however embarrassing, is hardly evidence of spying. But imagine the same controversy involving a senior Pentagon official or a White House national security adviser.

Would the conversation have centered on whether the official was too valuable to lose? Or would Americans be demanding answers about security clearances, potential blackmail and access to sensitive information?

Huang is not a government official, of course. But that distinction has become increasingly complicated.

Nvidia's chips are among the most sought-after technologies in the world. They power the AI systems that governments and corporations are racing to develop, and Washington has spent years trying to prevent the most advanced versions from reaching China.

The United States has imposed export restrictions, tightened controls and treated semiconductor technology as a strategic asset.

Yet the controversy raises a possibility that is harder to address with regulations: What if the weakest link in protecting sensitive technology is not a computer system, but a person at the very top?

That question deserves attention regardless of what Nvidia's investigation ultimately finds.

More revealing, perhaps, was the response from some of America's most powerful figures.

U.S. President Donald Trump defended Huang, calling him an honorable man who has done an amazing job for the country. Elon Musk backed a Silicon Valley investor's argument that Huang was irreplaceable to America's AI leadership, while billionaire investor Bill Ackman reminded the public that Huang is human and that even extraordinary people make mistakes.

The message is familiar. Huang built something extraordinary, Nvidia is too important and America needs him.

His achievements are undeniable, and personal infidelity alone says little about someone's ability to run a company. But the controversy raises a different question: Does the extraordinary importance of a company change how we judge the conduct of the person running it?

America has developed a peculiar relationship with its technology billionaires. We celebrate them as innovators, treat their predictions about the future as gospel and watch their personal fortunes rise and fall by billions of dollars.

Some have become celebrities in their own right, recognizable by their clothes, public appearances and carefully cultivated personalities.

And increasingly, their interests overlap with those of the U.S. government.

That creates an awkward situation. Washington needs companies like Nvidia to maintain America's technological advantage. Those companies, in turn, need Washington to shape trade policies, approve exports and protect their interests abroad.

The relationship is close enough that criticism of a prominent executive can quickly become entangled with arguments about national competitiveness.

I have no interest in passing judgment on Huang's marriage. His family has far more at stake in that matter than the public does. Nor should a person's private life automatically become public property simply because he happens to be wealthy or famous.

But the questions surrounding Huang's personal conduct and the potential security implications are not necessarily the same.

Nvidia's investigation may ultimately find no evidence of compromised information or security vulnerabilities. Even so, the controversy has brought renewed attention to how much responsibility rests with a handful of individuals at the top of America's most influential technology companies.

The stakes become considerably higher when the technology involved is considered essential to national security.

Washington has spent years trying to keep its most advanced chips out of China's hands. But the controversy surrounding Huang raises a question that export restrictions and trade policies alone cannot answer.

How much of America's technological future should depend on the judgment of a single individual?

Jane Han is the North America editor for The Korea Times. Based in Seattle, she has covered business, culture and social issues across the United States for over 15 years. She previously worked at The Boston Globe.