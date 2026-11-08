Tim Hortons, a letter to my father

Having a whole business plan from Canada to succeed in Korea might seem simple, but it must have taken years of dedication for Korea to have so many Tim Hortons today.

The Tim Hortons here are so different from what I was used to back in Canada, yet they still feel the same.

They are different because in Canada it was always only about the simplicity of grabbing a coffee and a sandwich on the go with my family when starting the day or on a road trip somewhere in Quebec or elsewhere in Canada.

In Korea, Tim Hortons is a whole experience, from the decor to the very rich menu, helping Koreans feel as though they are visiting Canada for a brief moment.

They say the most indifferent people live abroad and the ones with the big hearts will stay close to their families. My problem is that I have the biggest heart but a head full of dreams.

I found myself, more times than I should, feeling homesick and sad that I have left my parents behind back in Quebec City.

Tim Hortons here has reminded me of that more than anything else, not because it is deeply connected to Quebec culture, but because it was a place I would go all the time with my family.

From my father’s daily coffee stops, to all the summer days we grabbed iced cappuccinos on the go to enjoy outside together at home, to all the family trips we took during which we enjoyed coffee time together.

Tim Hortons makes me think of my father, because he always wanted to stop there, and because deep down I always wanted to stop too, even if I never said anything. So it always made me happy when he pulled into a Tim Hortons parking lot.

Every time I walk by a Tim Hortons in the streets of Seoul, I am reminded of the time I spent with my family as a child. I am reminded of the life I have left behind back home and of the most precious and memorable childhood I had with my family, especially with my father.

For me, Tim Hortons carries all my childhood memories with my family, and it surely always will.

At 30 years old, I discovered that a dish can carry so many memories that just eating it could make you instantly cry.

Somehow, Tim Hortons has found its way back to me since it arrived in Korea.

It reminded me to call my parents and tell them how much I love them, and to book that flight to Quebec for the winter. And this is the perk of living abroad.

Karel Kym is a master’s student in International Peace and Security at Korea University and a recipient of the Global Korea Scholarship. Originally from Quebec City, she is also the founder of Québec2Korea, a project dedicated to exploring and sharing the people-to-people connections between Quebec and Korea.











