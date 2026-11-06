Rumors of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's death captured international attention in October. Claims circulating on social media that he had died of a cerebral hemorrhage were dismissed by South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) and finally put to rest when Kim made a surprise visit to Dandong, China, on Oct. 24.

The episode should not be dismissed as mere misinformation. Kim's sudden death could trigger profound changes within North Korea and potentially destabilize the security order on the Korean Peninsula.

Under Kim's rule, North Korea has steadily expanded its nuclear and missile capabilities while continuing illicit cyber operations, cryptocurrency theft and human rights abuses.

Addressing these challenges ultimately requires fundamental change within the regime. Such change, however, is unlikely to emerge from within. Unlike the former communist states of Eastern Europe, North Korea offers little room for organized opposition or popular democratic movements. Kim's increasingly repressive rule, pervasive surveillance and stringent restrictions on outside information make collective resistance extremely difficult. A military coup or elite rebellion is equally unlikely under the regime's elaborate system of monitoring.

The sudden loss of the supreme leader could become a major catalyst for political upheaval. Although Kim is only in his early 40s, his health remains a concern. South Korean intelligence has highlighted his obesity and elevated cardiovascular risks.

Smoking and stress may pose additional threats. Both his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, and father, Kim Jong-il, reportedly died of heart-related conditions. There is no confirmed evidence of a serious current illness, nor sufficient grounds to predict his imminent demise. Nevertheless, the consequences of an unexpected death warrant careful consideration.

What might happen if Kim suddenly dies?

First, a succession struggle could emerge.

The NIS assesses that Kim's daughter Ju-ae has effectively been designated his successor and is consolidating her position. However, designation does not guarantee a smooth transfer of power.

Still young, Ju-ae has no independently established power base within the ruling party, military or security apparatus. Kim's sister Yo-jong could emerge as a regent or de facto ruler, potentially generating competing centers of authority.

North Korea's deeply patriarchal political culture could further complicate female succession. Uncertainty also remains over other possible heirs and undisclosed succession arrangements.

Unlike established political systems with institutionalized succession procedures, North Korea relies heavily on personal loyalty and the supreme leader's authority. This makes the transition of power particularly vulnerable to uncertainty.

If Kim dies before a stable succession system is established, competing interests within the ruling family and political elite could provoke a power struggle. Dynastic legitimacy alone does not ensure political stability.

Second, succession disputes could undermine state control.

North Korea's political system concentrates extraordinary authority in its supreme leader. Conflicts among party, military and security institutions could weaken centralized control, potentially producing military intervention, localized unrest or broader public disorder.

Conversely, the ruling elite might quickly unite to preserve the existing system through collective leadership or a regency.

Kim's death, therefore, would not necessarily mean regime collapse or democratization.

Third, uncertainty surrounding nuclear command and control could create a grave security crisis.

A contested succession might disrupt nuclear decision-making or encourage military hardliners to stage provocations against South Korea. Ambiguity over who possesses ultimate authority to order nuclear use could increase the risks of miscalculation, accidental confrontation and military escalation.

North Korea's nuclear doctrine, which emphasizes the supreme leader's central role in nuclear decision-making, makes the continuity of command particularly important during any leadership transition.

Fourth, instability could invite intervention by neighboring powers.

China would regard refugee flows, border instability and the possible northward movement of U.S. forces as serious security concerns. Russia, given its expanding military cooperation with Pyongyang, would also seek to protect its strategic interests. Competing external interests could transform an internal North Korean crisis into a broader regional confrontation.

How should South Korea prepare?

First, Seoul must strengthen its intelligence capabilities to assess Kim's health, succession arrangements and elite power dynamics.

Rather than treating Ju-ae's succession as inevitable, intelligence assessments should closely examine Kim Yo-jong's role, along with other family members and relationships among senior party and military officials. All plausible scenarios must remain under consideration.

Second, South Korea needs stronger early-warning and crisis-management systems.

Preventing instability in nuclear command and control, as well as unintended military confrontation, requires close coordination with Washington. A robust U.S.-South Korea alliance, supported by seamless intelligence sharing, must form the foundation of contingency planning. Joint planning should include realistic scenarios, clear communication channels and coordinated responses to sudden developments inside North Korea.

Third, Seoul should develop a comprehensive strategy to turn potential instability into an opportunity for lasting peace and eventual Korean unification.

North Korean turmoil would not automatically lead to unification under South Korean leadership. It could instead produce another authoritarian regime or expand neighboring powers' influence. A responsible strategy must prioritize the safety and human rights of North Korean citizens while encouraging peaceful, gradual transformation.

Fourth, diplomatic preparations are essential to prevent foreign military intervention and clashes among regional powers.

While strengthening cooperation with the United States and Japan, Seoul should engage China and Russia to emphasize their shared interest in peace and stability on the peninsula.

Contingency planning must also address potential refugee flows, food shortages and medical emergencies through coordinated international humanitarian assistance.

Ultimately, speculation about Kim's death and Ju-ae's succession is more than a contest for sensational headlines. These issues concern North Korea's political future, regional security and the long-term prospects for Korean unification.

Resuming inter-Korean dialogue remains necessary. But when the prospects for meaningful negotiations are uncertain, concentrating national policy almost exclusively on dialogue would be strategically shortsighted. Seoul must pursue stable management of inter-Korean relations while preparing a comprehensive, long-term strategy for every plausible North Korean future.

The essence of national strategy is not to wait for the future we hope for, but to prepare for the future we cannot foresee — and to create new possibilities.

Yoo Seong-ok is president of the Institute for Insights & Alternatives. He previously served as president and chairman of the Institute for National Security Strategy and, during his career at the National Intelligence Service, as a government delegate to the Six-Party Talks and a senior official involved in inter-Korean summit preparations.