The influence of BTS is no longer confined to music. Beyond sold-out concerts and millions of devoted fans, the K-pop boy band is increasingly making its presence felt in areas people might not immediately associate with pop culture.

I was reminded of this recently during a conversation with an acquaintance who runs an art gallery in Seoul and has worked extensively with Latin American artists and galleries. She told me that in recent years, she has occasionally received an unusual request from artists preparing exhibitions in Seoul: "Can you invite BTS to visit or attend my exhibition?"

The question might sound amusing, but it reflects a growing awareness of the band's cultural and commercial influence in the art world. For artists and galleries, having a global superstar such as a BTS member visit an exhibition could mean more than a celebrity appearance. It could attract new audiences, boost attendance and potentially draw the attention of collectors who might otherwise never have encountered the artist's work.

Celebrity influence in fashion, design and popular culture is nothing new. But BTS offers a particularly striking example of how the reach of pop culture has extended into the fine art world.

Take RM, the group's leader, whose enthusiasm for art and collecting has helped introduce Korean artists to a much wider audience. His interest in modern and contemporary Korean art has brought renewed attention to figures such as Yun Hyong-keun and Kim Whanki. That influence is reflected in "RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me," an exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art featuring works from his personal collection alongside pieces from the museum's collection.

Sculptor Kim Yun-shin is another artist whose profile has risen among younger generations and international audiences, thanks in part to RM's interest in her work. Born in 1935, Kim is known for her distinctive wooden sculptures, which she carves using a chainsaw. After leaving Korea at 49, she spent about four decades living and working in Argentina.

RM has visited her exhibitions in Seoul and is believed to own several of her works, including pieces from her "Add Two Add One, Divide Two Divide One" series. Her sculptures have also been featured at SFMOMA.

My acquaintance has known the sculptor for decades, having met her while studying in Argentina. She said that although Kim had maintained a respectable profile as an artist, she had never experienced the level of recognition she is enjoying today. Last month, a documentary about Kim's life also premiered at the Busan International Film Festival, reflecting growing interest in her life and work beyond the art world.

Kim's story offers a particularly revealing example of how celebrity influence and social media can reinforce each other. RM's interest in her work helped attract initial attention, while visitors to her exhibitions began sharing photos of her sculptures on Instagram. Those posts spread, drawing audiences far beyond the exhibition spaces and introducing her work to people who might never otherwise have encountered it. The resulting attention marked a significant turning point in her long career, bringing her work to a much wider audience and contributing to growing interest in her art.

I wouldn't say RM alone made Kim Yun-shin successful. She had already built a distinctive artistic career over several decades. But he certainly helped open the door for her to reach a broader audience, while social media turned that initial attention into a much bigger phenomenon.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of BTS' influence is not simply that its members can fill concert halls or bring crowds to museums. It is that they are demonstrating how culture travels — and how the boundaries between music, art, celebrity and commerce are becoming increasingly blurred.