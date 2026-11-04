Beyond sovereignty: Why OPCON transfer matters for South Korea's security

The long-standing debate over the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) is once again emerging as a contentious issue in the ROK-U.S. alliance. The Lee Jae Myung administration has repeatedly expressed its determination to accelerate the transfer, while the Trump administration remains reluctant, emphasizing the need to meet the agreed conditions. The fact that the Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), at which the two sides were expected to discuss and finalize a roadmap for the transfer, has been postponed until next year suggests that their differences remain unresolved. There is a real possibility that the OPCON issue could become a source of friction in the alliance.

The sensitivity and importance of this issue stem from its direct connection to two fundamental values: sovereignty and security. From the perspective of national sovereignty, the commander-in-chief should be able to exercise full command authority over the country's own armed forces. President Lee has also stressed that South Korea cannot continue to leave its military sovereignty in the hands of another country. From a security perspective, however, there are concerns that changing the command structure without adequate preparation could weaken deterrence. This is why meeting the conditions for the transfer has been given such strong emphasis. The tension between sovereignty and security has led to repeated delays over the years.

However, given the profound changes in the international order and the increasingly transactional nature of U.S. alliance policy, it is time to move beyond the conventional thinking that treats sovereignty and security as competing values. Excessive dependence on American support can no longer be regarded as an entirely reliable foundation for South Korea's security. The Trump administration has made it clear that its security commitment to the Korean Peninsula will take the form of support that is "decisive but more limited." For many years, analysts have pointed out that a large-scale deployment of additional U.S. ground forces in the event of a crisis on the Korean Peninsula is unlikely, and that support centered on air and naval forces is a more realistic scenario.

If this is the case, delaying the transfer of OPCON could actually increase structural vulnerabilities in South Korea's security. As U.S. security commitments to the Korean Peninsula evolve, maintaining a U.S.-led command structure could widen the gap between the actual level of American involvement and the current framework of the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command. Developing the South Korean military's own capabilities to plan and conduct military operations must therefore be treated as an urgent security priority, not something that can be postponed indefinitely.

The transfer of OPCON is about much more than operational command. A military that does not plan its own wars will find it difficult to develop independent strategic thinking, no matter how large or powerful it becomes. Establishing a South Korean-led operational command structure is essential for the country to take the initiative in developing military strategies, determining the direction of force modernization, and designing its future military structure. You cannot improve your driving skills by remaining in the passenger seat; you have to take the wheel yourself.

Greater strategic autonomy resulting from the transfer would also have a positive impact on how North Korea and neighboring countries, including China, perceive and deal with South Korea. The ROK-U.S. alliance, in turn, could evolve into a healthier and more mutually beneficial partnership. Rather than viewing changes in the Trump administration's alliance policy solely as a weakening of American commitments, South Korea should seize this opportunity to make the alliance more sustainable by expanding its own capabilities and shouldering greater responsibility.

A sober look at our history reveals that since the establishment of the Republic of Korea there have been very few periods during which South Korea has exercised full military command authority over its own armed forces. This was largely due to the unavoidable security realities and historical circumstances. However, after living with these constraints on military sovereignty for so long, we have arguably become accustomed to what should be recognized as an abnormal situation that needs to be corrected.

Nearly two decades have passed since South Korea and the United States formally agreed in 2007 to transfer wartime OPCON. During this period, South Korea's national power and military capabilities have grown dramatically. However, the requirements have become increasingly demanding. New tasks and expectations continue to be added by the U.S. side. It is much like a high-jump competition in which the bar keeps being raised higher and higher.

It is time, therefore, to move beyond the recurring concerns about insufficient preparation and arguments that the transfer is premature, which have persisted for decades. South Korea's military capabilities have grown considerably, and the evolving nature of the ROK-U.S. alliance, as well as the changing division of responsibilities between the two countries, makes it increasingly difficult to maintain the status quo.

The transfer of wartime OPCON is necessary not only as a matter of principle and the restoration of military sovereignty, but also for the security of the Republic of Korea itself. Moreover, this should not be approached simply as an attempt to reclaim something the United States is reluctant to give up in the name of sovereignty. Instead, South Korea should engage Washington from the perspective of redesigning the alliance for the future and building a genuine partnership based on shared responsibilities and mutual respect.

Kim Jung-sup is president of the Sejong Institute.