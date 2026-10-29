Poverty in the age of plenty: The paradox of AI

We are approaching a world in which intelligence is abundant, information is virtually free and machines can do in seconds what once took humans months. But strangely, the more technologically advanced we become, the less we perceive what truly matters.

We have more ways to communicate but feel more disconnected. We have more access to knowledge but less confidence. There is more convenience but less patience.

This paradox is not new. Economist John M. Keynes in his 1930 essay “Economic Possibilities for our Grandchildren” predicted that technological progress could eventually allow people to work as little as 15 hours a week. Nearly a century later, we all have smart devices in our pockets with algorithms anticipating our preferences and artificial intelligence (AI) assistants capable of quickly producing reports, presentations and even computer code. However, more leisure time failed to materialize. Many of us are still working long hours and not enjoying life that much. We are drowning in constant notifications, meetings and messages, confronting endless expectations to do more.

Technology has made it easier to produce. It has not necessarily made life easier to live.

AI will intensify this contradiction. As the cost of generating content, analyzing data and performing cognitive tasks falls, the traditional relationship between productivity and prosperity will fade away. Intelligence, once a scarce and valuable resource, is becoming increasingly accessible. When everyone can generate a polished presentation or a plausible business strategy with a few prompts, simply knowing how to produce something will no longer be enough.

When intelligence becomes abundant, wisdom becomes the ultimate luxury.

The real divide in the AI era is not between those who have access to technology and those who do not. It is between those who use technology to expand their capabilities and those who gradually surrender their capacity to do anything independently.

A machine can write our emails, summarize our books, generate our ideas, make recommendations and even make decisions for us. But if we outsource too much of the intellectual work that makes us human, what would happen to our pure ability to form original ideas and make sound judgement calls? Convenience can save time, but it can also eliminate the very friction we can learn from.

The danger is not that artificial intelligence will inevitably make us stupid. It is that we become so accustomed to effortless answers and lose our appetite for difficult questions.

The same paradox applies to human relationships. We live in an age of unprecedented connectivity, yet loneliness remains a serious public health concern. The World Health Organization established a Commission on Social Connection a few years back, reflecting growing international awareness. Social isolation and loneliness are not merely private inconveniences but significant societal challenges.

Digital connection is not the same as human connection.

An algorithm can predict what we want to watch, buy or read. It cannot replace the human touch. How can machines explain the moral complexity of loving somebody even if they disagree with us, caring for someone who might have inconvenienced us or remaining committed when a relationship sours?

A life without effort may sound attractive, but a life without meaningful effort can be a life without taste.

Businesses, too, must confront this reality. If AI enables companies to produce more with fewer people, the immediate temptation will be to celebrate efficiency and reduce costs. Yet productivity is a means, not an end. An organization can become more efficient while its employees feel less valued, its customers less understood and its purpose less compelling.

The question is not simply how much human labor AI can eliminate. It is what human potential can create with liberated time and resources.

The greatest opportunity is not to build a world in which humans are no longer needed. It is to build a world in which humans are no longer consumed by tasks that prevent them from doing what matters most.

It requires different priorities. We must measure not only output, revenue and speed but also autonomy, creativity, trust, well-being and the quality of our relationships. We must teach people not merely how to use AI, but when to question it, when to override it and when to put it aside.

For centuries, humanity’s central economic challenge was scarcity and how to produce enough to survive and prosper. AI will help us overcome some of those constraints. Our next challenges will be learning how to live wisely in abundance.

The ultimate question shouldn’t be centered around whether machines can make us more productive. They almost certainly will. It is whether our institutions, businesses and individuals can transform that productivity into a richer human experience.

We may soon inhabit a world where almost everything is available on demand – information, entertainment, advice and even artificial companionship. But the meaning of doing things cannot simply be downloaded. Wisdom cannot be automated into existence and purpose cannot be formed by an algorithm.

The defining poverty of the AI age will not be a shortage of intelligence or wealth. There will be an abundance of everything — except the true meaning behind it all.

The future will belong not merely to those who build the most intelligent machines but to those who ask good questions and remain wise enough to decide what those machines are for.

In an age when technology can give us almost everything, the most important question should be what we must never allow it to take away.

Daniel Shin is a venture capitalist and senior luxury fashion executive at MCM. He also teaches at Korea University.