German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Korea and his summit with President Lee Jae Myung present an important opportunity to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

Since the signing of the Korea-Germany Treaty of 1883, the two countries have built a relationship of trust over 143 years through cooperation in politics, business, culture and education. Now is the time to consider how we can build upon this historical foundation to shape the next 30 years of our partnership.

Having spent more than three decades with BMW Group, I have witnessed firsthand the remarkable results that can be achieved when German technological excellence and long-term strategic thinking are combined with Korea's dynamism and ability to execute. My three years as chairman of ADeKo (Alumninetzwerk Deutschland-Korea) further reinforced my conviction that academic, cultural and youth exchanges are essential foundations for the long-term sustainability of bilateral relations.

Although geographically distant, Korea and Germany face remarkably similar challenges. Both countries have built their prosperity on manufacturing and exports.

Yet the intensifying strategic rivalry between the United States and China, rising protectionism, the restructuring of global supply chains and the energy transition are fundamentally challenging their traditional growth models. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's military cooperation with Russia also demonstrate that European and East Asian security can no longer be viewed separately. Against this backdrop, Korea and Germany must move beyond a partnership centered primarily on trade toward a broader strategic relationship that contributes jointly to economic security, technological innovation and the stability of the international order.

This direction was clearly reflected in the 24th Koreanisch-Deutsch Forum, held in Eschborn, Germany, in early September. Representatives from politics, business, academia and civil society emphasized the need for closer strategic cooperation to uphold a rules-based international order and shared democratic values. They also proposed concrete initiatives in economic security, supply chain resilience, medical artificial intelligence (AI) and defense industry cooperation. The challenge now is to turn these discussions into tangible results.

We must combine our industrial strengths to create new engines of growth.

Germany possesses world-class capabilities in precision engineering, industrial automation, materials and components, supported by a strong ecosystem of medium-sized enterprises. Korea, meanwhile, has competitive strengths in semiconductors, batteries, digital technologies and the rapid commercialization of innovation. These capabilities are highly complementary.

Our cooperation should therefore expand beyond traditional trade and individual corporate investments to encompass joint research and development, technology standards, collaboration in third-country markets, industrial AI and smart manufacturing. In particular, closer partnerships between Germany's Mittelstand and Korea's small and medium-sized enterprises could open up significant new growth opportunities.

To turn this vision into action, I proposed the establishment of a Seoul-Berlin Business Forum at the Koreanisch-Deutsch Forum in September. The proposal received unanimous support from participants, and the creation of an annual bilateral economic forum was subsequently included in the forum's official policy recommendations. While the existing Koreanisch-Deutsch Forum provides a broad platform for policy dialogue, the proposed Business Forum should serve as an action-oriented platform led by business leaders. Governments should create the necessary institutional environment, while the private sector takes the lead in delivering concrete results.

Education and youth exchanges for future generations must become a central pillar of Korea-Germany relations.

The 14th Koreanisch-Deutsch Junior Forum, held alongside the main forum in Eschborn, brought together 50 young participants from both countries. They discussed technological sovereignty in the age of AI, economic security, digital democracy, climate technologies and cultural exchange, presenting concrete policy recommendations. Their proposals on industrial AI, supply chain early-warning systems and joint training for young professionals closely reflected the concerns of senior policymakers and business leaders. This experience reaffirmed my belief that young people should not merely be beneficiaries of exchange programs, but active partners in shaping the future of our two countries.

During my tenure as chairman of ADeKo, one initiative to which I devoted particular attention was the Youth Exchange Program. The program enables Korean and German high school students to visit each other's schools and host families, study together and experience everyday life in another culture. Beginning in Seoul, we have sought to expand the program nationwide, with the long-term goal of enabling 1,000 students annually to participate in bilateral exchanges.

Friendships and mutual understanding formed during adolescence can become invaluable assets connecting our businesses, governments, academic institutions and civil societies 20 or 30 years from now. Greater institutional and financial support is needed to ensure that students from diverse economic backgrounds can participate. Germany's dual vocational education and training system, known as Ausbildung, also offers a valuable model for cooperation. By combining Germany's experience in integrating classroom education with practical workplace training and Korea's strengths in digital technologies and industrial applications, the two countries could develop joint vocational training and internship programs in smart manufacturing and AI.

We must broaden the foundations of civil society and cultural exchange beyond governments and businesses.

The development of Korea-Germany relations has been made possible by the dedication of countless individuals and organizations. The Koreanisch-Deutsch Gesellschaft, the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADeKo, universities, research institutions and cultural organizations have all served as important bridges between our two nations. We must now strengthen institutional cooperation and establish more sustainable support mechanisms so that these activities do not depend solely on individual enthusiasm or occasional events.

On Nov. 2, the Koreanisch-Deutsch Gesellschaft will celebrate its 70th anniversary. At the commemorative event, former Korean Prime Minister Kim Hwang-sik will receive the 2026 Mirok Li Award in recognition of his contributions to bilateral relations. This occasion reminds us that one of the most valuable assets of Korea-Germany relations is the trust built between people over generations. Just as Li, the Korean writer who lived and worked in Germany, connected the two cultures through literature, exchanges in education, academia, culture and youth engagement continue to deepen mutual understanding and respect.

Summits between national leaders can set the direction for cooperation, but it is ultimately businesses, research institutions, educational organizations and civil society that transform this vision into lasting achievements. A strategic partnership cannot be built on declarations alone. It requires regular dialogue, joint projects, sustained youth exchanges and effective mechanisms to turn commitments into action. I hope Chancellor Merz's visit and the 70th anniversary of the Koreanisch-Deutsch Gesellschaft will mark the beginning of a new chapter in which our two countries work together to shape their shared future. The future of Korea-Germany relations should be measured not merely by how much we trade, but by what we create together and what kind of future we prepare for the next generation. Building on the strong foundation of trust established over the past decades, it is time for Korea and Germany to shape the next 30 years together.

Kim Hyo-joon is chairman of Future Consulting Group, vice chairman of Koreanisch-Deutsch Gesellschaft and former chairman of BMW Group Korea, Alumninetzwerk Deutschland-Korea and Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.