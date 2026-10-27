Classical music has an emotionally stabilizing effect that is distinct from pop music. However, for many of us, including myself, it can seem like the music is something reserved for special occasions or elite groups of people.

In recent years in Korea, a new cultural shift has been reshaping this perception. It might be called “everyday classics.”

Everyday classics are not confined to the gilded stages of opera houses. They spill into cafés, living rooms, parks and even the daily commute. They include not only traditional chamber works or symphonies, but also film scores, musical theater numbers and operettas — genres that bridge the gap between classical tradition and popular culture.

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra has embraced this vision wholeheartedly. Since 2026, it has launched “Ilsang Classics,” meaning “Everyday Classics.” It is a unified brand for its social contribution and community-focused projects. The initiative reflects a belief that music should not be locked away in prestigious venues, but shared freely with citizens in spaces where life unfolds most naturally.

A few weeks ago, on a crisp autumn Saturday evening, I experienced this by attending the “2026 Seoul Philharmonic Park Concert” at the outdoor stage of Seoul Children’s Grand Park. For 90 minutes, I was immersed in the essence of "Everyday Classics" under the autumn night sky.

The concert was conducted by Jaap van Zweden, with the full Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra on stage. Joining them were two remarkable guest artists: the internationally acclaimed pianist Seo Hai-kyung and celebrated musical theater singer Choi Jae-rim. Together, they offered a program that was both sophisticated and accessible, drawing cheers and applause from an audience of more than 8,000.

The technical aspects of the performance were equally impressive. The sound carried beautifully through the open air. It added refreshing intimacy to the forest stage. Shin Yoon-joo, the host, remarked on the audience’s extraordinary focus — and she was right.

Of course, no event is without its imperfections. One small disappointment was the practice of occupying the seats hours in advance. Some attendees had left their personal belongings on the empty seats on purpose and came back right before the performance began. It felt like a modified “cutting in line.” Still, they did little to diminish the overall joy of the evening.

What struck me most was the generosity behind the event. Offered free of charge, the concert was a gift to the community, made possible by the Seoul Philharmonic and its sponsor, the eco-conscious company B.Grimm Power Korea. Their commitment to bringing high-quality performances into public spaces deserves gratitude and recognition.

Walking home, I felt a deep sense of calm. This "Everyday Classics" concert had done exactly what they promised: turned an ordinary Saturday into something extraordinary, weaving music seamlessly into the fabric of daily life. My hope is that opportunities like this will continue to flourish, allowing classical music to shed its intimidating aura and become a trusted companion for all.

"Everyday Classics" is not just about music. It is about reclaiming beauty in the midst of routine and finding moments of transcendence in the ordinary. If the vision continues to grow, perhaps one day we will no longer ask whether classical music belongs in everyday life. We will simply live it.

Sho Chang-young is a retired high school teacher and former principal of Gunsan Girls’ High School.







