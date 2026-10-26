It takes a village: What a remote Korean island taught me about community

There’s an undeniable contrast between Korea’s national development and the quieter achievement of sustaining a remote village.

During Chuseok, I had the opportunity to visit Gwansa Island, a tiny island off the southwestern coast. With a population of approximately 30 residents, the island is far removed from the fast-paced lifestyle that so often defines modern Korea.

There are no grocery stores and no convenience stores. Instead, there is the sea, the mountains, a handful of homes and a community whose history stretches back generations.

What struck me most was not how little the island had, but how much its people had built.

As someone from Quebec, Canada, I have often been fascinated by Korea’s extraordinary development — the famed "Miracle on the Han River." Technology and economic transformation turned Korea into a global powerhouse.

However, on Gwansa Island, I discovered another side of the Korean miracle that is quieter, less visible and just as remarkable.

There is an old saying: “It takes a village to raise a child.” But what happens when the village itself needs to be raised, protected and kept alive?

The village did not simply appear. It was built, maintained and passed down from one generation to another.

I documented parts of it through short videos on social media, hoping to introduce this lesser-known side of Korea to others. I quickly realized that a camera could capture the island’s landscapes but not fully convey the generations of work and sacrifice that made life there possible.

It is the miracle of people who — despite geographic isolation and limited resources — have managed to sustain a community through generations of collective effort. The ancestors of today’s residents had to establish their own way of life by building homes, creating paths and finding ways to survive in an environment where almost nothing came easily.

Since resources are scarce and the mainland is far away, neighbors are more than simply people living next door. They are part of the same story, sharing the responsibility of keeping their home alive.

Gwansa Island also raises an important question about the future of rural and island communities in Korea. As younger generations increasingly move to major cities, what will happen to places whose existence depends on a small and aging population?

Gwansa Island reminded me that a village’s true wealth can also be found in the determination of those who refuse to let it disappear.

It takes a village to raise a child. But sometimes, it takes generations of people to raise a village.

On a small remote island in Korea, I was reminded that a tiny but strong community can protect a nation’s cultural heritage.

Karel Kym is a master’s student in International Peace and Security at Korea University and a recipient of the Global Korea Scholarship. Originally from Quebec City, she is also the founder of Québec2Korea, a project dedicated to exploring and sharing the people-to-people connections between Quebec and Korea.







