When I was younger, kids and young people in the USA often said good-bye with the phrase, “See you later, alligator.” The other person would reply, “In a while (or after a while), crocodile.” There was no meaning implied using the terms for the oft scary reptiles of folktales (such as Peter Pan) and wild animal shows.

Cultural differences emerged just the other day after a church fellowship meal, when I used the greeting with a young multicultural, English-fluent child. One of the Korean parishioners standing nearby called me out on my use of the term. He was worried the child might be scared or the parents may be offended. We launched into learning curves on all sides of the cultures in the room. The phrase is simply rhyming slang. There is no connection to reptiles.

Playful greetings, sayings and plays-on-words exist in many cultures and languages. However, finding matches or similarities is sometimes impossible. Korea has nothing comparable to “see you later, alligator.” At least, not that I’ve been able to discover. I’ve interviewed dozens of people, young and old. I’ve consulted colloquial wisdom or proverb encyclopedias. I’ve come up empty. Therefore, my friend was shocked by the comment I made to the small child.

The encounter stirred my curiosity, so I went on a hunt to find the origins of a farewell greeting that was set in my psyche from childhood. Not only did I find early rock group recordings, but I also found modern cartoon-like video songs for children.

“See you later, alligator; in a while, crocodile” emerged as American slang in the 1950s. It’s no surprise that teenagers are usually the creators of slang expressions. This is still true today with the various shorthand ways youngsters use in their text messages, as well as other expressions. I recall some phrases and words used during my high school years, that when used among youngsters today, quickly reveal how old I must be.

Some of the earliest recorded sources for alligator and crocodile goodbye greetings come from various newspapers in the United States, beginning with a column in the Franklin (Louisiana) Banner-Tribune newspaper in December 1951. Other reports followed in newspapers across the country. The phrase crops up in Honolulu, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Seattle. Not only was the reporting widespread, but the use by youngsters also spread like wildfire.

According to a Honolulu Star-Bulletin report on May 1, 1952, high schoolers in Hawaii were also using some other unique expressions. These included “toodle-oo tofu” and “so long, dai-kong,” reflecting the multicultural heritage of the island territory and the many immigrants who settled there mainly as farmers in the early 20th century.

By the mid-1950s, and many times since, various musicians picked up the phrase in their songs. Bobby Charles (Robert Charles Guidry), a Louisiana musician, recorded his version of a song, “Later, Alligator” late in 1955. Guidry was a Cajun musician, and his music reflects a New Orleans blues-style. A few weeks later, Bill Haley & His Comets recorded their rock 'n' roll version, which reached No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Charts early in 1956. Their recording popularized the expressions (alligator and crocodile) throughout much of the English-speaking world, and even in several European countries. Rock 'n' roll music was sweeping the globe, and teenage slang became almost universal. Since then, Haley’s version, has appeared in musicals, film, television and album collections recorded by dozens of artists, including Sha Na Na, Bob Dylan and Ringo Starr.

Perhaps one of the most prolific and well-loved children’s books authors to make full use of rhyming was “Dr. Seuss.” Who can forget “The cat in the hat,” “Green eggs and ham” or “One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish.” Some of his books were political satire, others were directed to a mature audience. My family had a large collection of his books that my siblings and I grew up on. We split up the collection when we each started having families of our own, and my books were passed on to my son and now my grandchildren.

Playful rhyming expressions can be fun. I find with children that these kinds of rhymes can help develop their creative thinking. By encouraging them to think about other common words that might fit this simple poetic pattern, children can expand their vocabulary and conversational abilities. Cross-cultural and multilanguage opportunities can be sources of great conversational fun and a way to gain appreciation for one another.

Rev. Steven L. Shields, FRAS (slshields@gmail.com) has lived in Korea for many years, beginning in the 1970s. A fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland, he is also a life member of the Royal Asiatic Society of Korea, of which he was a director, vice president and president. He was a copy editor of The Korea Times in 1977. The views expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect The Korea Times’ editorial stance.











