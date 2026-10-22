I have maintained extraordinary ties with Sweden, a nation in the spotlight each October due to the Nobel Prize announcements. This year, Oct. 10 also marked the centenary of the historic 1926 visit to Korea by Swedish Crown Prince Gustaf Adolf and Princess Louise.

During their visit, the Crown Prince took part in the excavation of a Silla period tomb in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. The discovery of a magnificent gold crown there left him so captivated that he reportedly remarked that the thrill “surpasses becoming king.” The tomb was named Seobongchong. The excavation brought together Crown Prince Gustaf Adolf, who later became King Gustaf VI Adolf, and Choe Nam-ju, a young aspiring Korean archaeologist — my father. Their shared passion for archaeology resulted in a lifelong friendship and professional bond that preceded formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Sustained through warm correspondence and personal exchanges over the decades, the friendship became a chapter in Korean-Swedish relations that still resonates with successive generations of Korean diplomats.

The bonds formed at the tomb excavation held through war and geopolitical upheaval. During the Korean War, Sweden, Norway and Denmark all provided medical assistance, establishing field hospitals and deploying a hospital ship. Following the 1953 armistice, the three Scandinavian nations established the National Medical Center in Seoul, which opened in 1958. This humanitarian cooperation demonstrates international solidarity and compassion.

Even amid the uncertainties of the postwar era, the personal connection between Sweden and Choe remained alive. During the 1950s, as Swedish and Swiss representatives served on the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission at Panmunjom, members of the delegations visited Choe at his home in Gyeongju to convey the Swedish King's warm regards. These gestures demonstrated how a friendship born through archaeological discovery continued to flourish despite the profound changes surrounding it.

The legacy of this friendship extended beyond its founding generation, developing into a bond shared across three generations. In 1971, Choe received the Royal Swedish Order of Vasa, Knighthood, First Class, in recognition of his contributions to Korean-Swedish relations. A planned invitation to Sweden in 1973 was cut short by the passing of King Gustaf VI Adolf. However, in 1975, his grandson, King Carl XVI Gustaf, extended a warm invitation, reaffirming the Swedish royal family's dedication to nurturing the personal and cultural ties established nearly half a century earlier.

Another significant chapter unfolded in 1994, when King Carl XVI Gustaf visited the tomb site in Gyeongju, accompanied by professor Choe Chong-pil, the son of Choe Nam-ju and himself a distinguished archaeologist.

The occasion marked a relationship rooted in shared archaeological interests and sustained through successive generations.

In the years that followed, professor Choe Chong-pil and myself were awarded the Royal Swedish Order of the Polar Star. Our engagement with Swedish cultural institutions such as the Museum of Far Eastern Antiquities helped introduce Korea's cultural heritage to global audiences.

As Korea and Sweden commemorated the centenary of the Seobongchong excavation on Oct.10, the story of King Gustaf VI Adolf and the Choe family offers a reminder of the value of personal connections in international relations.

Sweden holds a deeply cherished place in my heart as a second home. Just as my father before me, I remain dedicated to fostering bilateral cultural exchanges, hoping to pass that same passion down to my sons as they grow. Our admiration for Sweden remains enduring.

A century after its discovery, the crown discovered in the tomb in Gyeongju transcends its archaeological significance, standing as an enduring symbol of how international cooperation builds lasting bridges between nations, fosters mutual respect and creates a shared legacy for generations to come.

Choe Chong-dae (choecd@naver.com) is a guest columnist of The Korea Times. He is a recipient of Sweden’s Royal Order of the Polar Star, one of the nation’s most distinguished honors.











