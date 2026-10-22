Role of political parties in global cooperation

Diplomacy is usually pictured as a conversation between governments. Yet political parties shape the choices governments make, the arguments citizens hear and the trust that survives a change of administration. When relations grow strained, a channel between parties can keep people talking even when official conversations become difficult.

That is why the inaugural Inter-Continental Dialogue among Political Parties, held in Seoul from Sept. 6–9, deserves attention beyond its closing ceremony. Convened through the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), it brought together representatives from Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America. The participants did not share a single political tradition. They have a shared recognition that disagreements across continents are too consequential to be left to suspicion and distant statements.

The meeting adopted the Seoul Declaration, affirming the principles of the United Nations Charter, human rights, social justice, the rule of law, sustainable development and multilateral cooperation. It also set an ambition for an inclusive forum where governing and opposition parties can exchange views across ideological lines. These are substantial commitments. Their value, however, will depend on what the parties do after leaving Seoul.

Consider the questions now facing them. Can parties defend dialogue when a crisis makes confrontation politically attractive? Can they listen as carefully to a smaller country’s concerns as to a major power’s demands? Can they explain to voters why cooperation on climate, economic instability or the misuse of artificial intelligence serves national interests? An intercontinental forum will earn its place only if it helps leaders answer such questions in practice.

Seoul offered another lesson. Korea’s ruling Democratic Party and main opposition People Power Party are set to co-host ICAPP’s 13th General Assembly on Nov. 4–7. Their domestic competition remains real, but the two parties can work together in welcoming their international counterparts. For a guest arriving from abroad, that cooperation says something about a country’s confidence in its institutions.

I have been struck, too, by the care shown in the invitation extended to me. Its respectful presentation conveyed that delegates are expected to take part in a serious exchange, not merely fill seats at a ceremony. My appreciation goes to ICAPP’s Standing Committee, the organizing committee and the Korean political leaders preparing to receive the guests. Hospitality in diplomacy is more than protocol: it establishes the tone in which difficult conversations can begin.

For Indonesia’s Golkar Party, the November assembly is an opportunity to turn that welcome into a useful relationship. Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy calls for engagement with many partners while retaining the freedom to judge each issue on its merits. Political parties can support that approach by building durable contacts, explaining Indonesian priorities clearly and finding common ground without concealing differences.

I hope our discussions in Seoul will be specific. How can parties lower the risk of conflict before governments reach an impasse? What can they learn from one another about economic resilience and responsible technology? How can they ensure that young people see international cooperation as a source of opportunity rather than a contest in which they have no voice? These questions connect foreign policy to the lives of workers, families and businesses.

Indonesia also brings experience worth sharing. Our democracy requires parties with different views to compete at home while recognizing a common responsibility for the nation’s future. That experience does not give us a ready-made answer for other countries. It does give Golkar a reason to listen closely, speak candidly and make practical proposals when we meet our counterparts.

The September dialogue and November General Assembly are distinct occasions. The first opened an intercontinental conversation and produced the Seoul Declaration; the second will bring Asian parties together to pursue their own agenda. I intend to lead Golkar’s delegation to the General Assembly with respect for our hosts and a determination to contribute Indonesia’s perspective.

A successful meeting should leave more than photographs and warm words. It should leave people who will answer one another’s calls when the next disagreement arises, and parties willing to test their declarations against their own decisions. Seoul has made room for that work. Golkar is ready to take part.

Ali Mochtar Ngabalin is chair of foreign policy and international relations of the Golkar Party Central Executive Board and professor for international cooperation with Indonesia at Busan University of Foreign Studies, South Korea (2024–2026).