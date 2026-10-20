One of my first culture shocks in Korea came when a teacher took attendance and then phoned everyone who hadn't shown up. Without a trace of embarrassment, she asked why they were absent and why they hadn't warned her. They were international students who, like me, didn't know that here, you contact your lecturer not only before missing class, but simply to introduce yourself.

Teacher-student relationships in Korea differ strikingly from Poland. At a large faculty, we rarely get to know our lecturers unless they become our supervisors. We don't expect professors to remember our names, sometimes not even to answer an email, and we stay out of each other's private lives.

Korea is a huge contrast. It's standard to exchange phone numbers or KakaoTalk profiles so you can ask for an extra explanation, a book recommendation or share an article you found online. My teachers have asked me about Poland, sent me webtoon links and even wondered whether I'd had a nice holiday with my family. At Korea University, an elderly professor kept his distance all year, then ordered pizza and fried chicken in our last class to celebrate the end of the semester together.

Sharing food is part of the culture. Freshmen are looked after like children, so seniors treat them to dinner or coffee, just as upperclassmen once did for them.

This has downsides. Once we invest in a relationship, expectations follow: professors assume we'll help with paperwork, carry things between buildings or volunteer at conferences. We can't enjoy the benefits without giving our time.

Such bonds are partly why Koreans are so attached to their universities. They build a community that shapes the school's identity, which is why students proudly wear baseball jackets with the university's name on the back. At first it seemed exaggerated. Then it made me realize how Polish universities treat their students.

In Poland, students don't feel part of a community. Everyone has an unpleasant story about a dean's office, a secretariat or a lecturer who never graded their work. We expect nothing from one another, so we drift apart.

That's also why the "SKY" universities (Seoul National University, Korea University and Yonsei University) carry such weight. High schoolers grow up hearing "reach for the SKY," a promise of professional and financial success. Even as more people say a degree alone no longer guarantees much, a diploma from one of the SKY universities still puts you at the front of the line, and everyone who walks through those gates wants to be part of the legend surrounding them. Other Seoul universities have their own strengths too; my own, Chung-Ang, is known for acting and journalism. If your alma mater is in Seoul, you've already won half the battle, which is why students wear their school's logo on the metro. Everyone is proud to belong.

I wish Poland would take inspiration from Korea. It's easy to blame lazy students or Generation Z, but students enter a system that already exists. Those who wait for them in offices and lecture halls should set the example and offer what anxious first-year students need: understanding and acceptance. I know it's idealistic, but without such thoughts, the world would stay exactly the same.

Scierska Anna Teresa is a Polish journalist, Korean studies graduate and graduate student in Political Science and International Relations at Chung-Ang University in Seoul.