Until the mid-2010s, Korea was known as a relatively “drug-free” nation. Illicit drug use was viewed as a peripheral issue, confined to criminal subcultures or high-profile figures in the entertainment industry.

Drug-related offenders were also concentrated among the 40s age group. That pattern, however, has significantly shifted. Today, young adults aged 20 to 29 account for the largest share of drug-related offenders — 33 percent according to 2024 data — a trend facilitated by online platforms that make illicit substances easier to obtain. Also, the use of “club drugs,” such as ketamine and ecstasy, and the misuse of prescription drugs have increased among this age group. It is imperative to understand why young adults are becoming vulnerable to drug use as Korea seeks to build a healthier and safer environment for younger generations.

Individuals in their 20s stand at the intersection of continued neurodevelopment, expanding independence and intense social and psychological pressures. For many, this is a period of identity exploration as they navigate new roles, relationships and responsibilities. As parental and institutional supervision wanes, young adults gain greater autonomy over their choices.

While this independence is a natural developmental milestone, it creates more opportunities for drug exposure. In university settings, nightlife venues or social circles, drugs may be introduced by trusted friends, co-workers or romantic partners. When a peer uses a drug without immediate harm, the perception of danger may diminish, reinforcing the misconception that recreational use is harmless.

This false sense of security may be pronounced with “club drugs.” The term itself is misleading, as it reflects the setting of use rather than a drug’s pharmacological properties. As a dissociative anesthetic, ketamine can impair perception and coordination, increasing the risk of accidents and physical or sexual assault. Heavy recreational use can also cause serious urinary tract damage.

Ecstasy, a central nervous system stimulant, presents a different set of risks, particularly in hot, crowded venues where prolonged dancing drives body temperature to harmful levels. In addition, ecstasy promotes water retention, an effect exacerbated by excessive water intake to counter dehydration. This combination can cause blood sodium levels to drop dangerously low, potentially resulting in seizures, brain swelling or even death. Adding to these risks is the possibility that illicit pills may be adulterated with novel psychoactive substances, making their chemical contents, potency and effects unpredictable.

For some, drug use can also be a coping mechanism for the stress of transitioning into adulthood. Navigating competitive academic and work environments, financial constraints, relationship difficulties and uncertain futures can create considerable psychological distress. While misusing sedatives like benzodiazepines to manage anxiety can affect memory and judgment, taking prescription stimulants like methylphenidate to enhance performance without medical supervision can cause anxiety, insomnia, rapid heart rate and elevated blood pressure.

At high doses, stimulants may trigger psychotic symptoms including hallucinations and paranoia, as well as seizures. The risks may be compounded when drug use is coupled with mental health issues, many of which emerge during adolescence or young adulthood. Psychological distress, therefore, may increase vulnerability to drug use, while drug use, in turn, can exacerbate existing mental health problems.

Whether drug use begins as a form of self-medication or recreation, polydrug use — the use of more than one substance — introduces additional risks. Combining stimulants and depressants can place considerable strain on cardiovascular and neurological functions. Such combinations may also mask certain effects of each drug, encouraging further use and increasing the risk of overdose.

Mixing two or more depressants, such as alcohol and zolpidem (a prescription sleep medication), can lead to loss of consciousness or respiratory depression. This unpredictability challenges the traditional distinction between “hard drugs” and supposedly harmless “party drugs.” A substance is not safe simply because it is taken in a social setting or used legitimately when prescribed. Nor should harm be measured solely by addiction potential; the substance itself and how it is used also matter.

Despite these challenges, young adulthood is also a critical window for early intervention. Rather than blaming individuals for drug use or dismissing their choices as reckless or irresponsible, we should consider the circumstances that make drug use seem worth the risk, as well as the kinds of support that can reduce these vulnerabilities.

Creating a culture that encourages open, nonjudgmental conversations about drug use can also make it easier for young adults to ask questions, recognize potential harms and seek help when needed. At the same time, providing evidence-based and age-appropriate drug education will equip them with the knowledge to make informed decisions and reduce risks. By addressing these factors, we can help prevent more serious consequences.

Ma Kyung-hee is an editor and researcher specializing in psychological well-being and community care. Kim Ji-woon (jiwoonkim@khu.ac.kr) is an associate professor at the College of Pharmacy, Kyung Hee University. His research focuses on the neuropharmacology of brain disorders, with particular interests in psychedelics and ketamine.







