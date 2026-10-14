Why the Cornell scandal hits close to home for Koreans in US

SEATTLE — For the past two weeks, the Cornell 7 scandal has seemed to be everywhere. From news headlines and social media feeds to online forums and everyday conversations, allegations involving students at one of America’s most prestigious universities have fueled intense debate, speculation and outrage.

What began as a controversy surrounding Cornell University’s Chi Phi fraternity has expanded into a broader conversation about sexual misconduct, privilege, campus culture and accountability. And within Korean communities in the U.S., the scandal has taken on an unusually personal dimension.

On a popular Korean American online forum, some users began scrutinizing the Chi Phi fraternity membership list, looking for additional Korean last names and trying to connect names with people they might know.

In one discussion, a commenter suggested that one student could be the son of a family operating a large restaurant business in New Jersey. Other conversations centered on whether additional Korean students might somehow be connected to the scandal.

None of these suggestions established wrongdoing. Yet the exchanges captured something distinctive about the controversy: A scandal involving strangers at an elite American university was suddenly being discussed in terms of familiar families, businesses and social connections.

The case has drawn particular attention in Korea because of the Korean background and reported family connections of Winston Lee, one of the men at the center of the allegations.

Lee has retained Agnifilo Intrater LLP, the law firm whose attorneys defended hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs during his federal trial involving sex trafficking and racketeering charges, as well as allegations of sexual abuse. The involvement of such prominent attorneys has added another layer of public interest to an already closely watched case.

Beyond the legal developments, the conversations unfolding among Koreans in the U.S. reveal how educational prestige and close community ties can shape the response to a high-profile controversy.

For many Korean families, admission to an Ivy League university represents far more than academic achievement. It symbolizes years of parental sacrifice and financial investment, along with the prestige, opportunities and social status associated with an elite education.

Yet the Cornell controversy offers a striking contrast to the prestige and expectations associated with such institutions. Behind the reputation of an elite university lies a campus culture that can be just as complicated, and at times troubling, as anywhere else.

The interest surrounding the case is therefore not simply about whether someone with a Korean background is involved. It is also about the unexpected intersection of a prestigious American university, prominent family connections and a controversy that has drawn attention far beyond the campus.

In these close-knit communities, the distance between public news and private life can be surprisingly short.

Personal connections have long played an important role in Korean communities in the U.S., where social circles often overlap through schools, churches, businesses and mutual acquaintances. A family in New Jersey may have ties to someone in California or Seattle, making even geographically distant communities feel remarkably small.

These connections are not limited to longtime immigrant families. Korean communities in the U.S. include people who arrived decades ago, recent arrivals, international students and families who have moved between Korea and the U.S. Despite their different backgrounds, their social circles can overlap in unexpected ways.

In the Cornell case, those overlapping networks have added another dimension to the public discussion. What begins as curiosity about a familiar name can quickly turn into conversations about family backgrounds and possible connections. And with information circulating instantly through online communities, speculation can spread just as quickly as verified information.

Some of the online discussions I encountered earlier were no longer visible when I returned to the forum. Why they disappeared remains unclear, but their brief appearance reflected the curiosity surrounding the case and the speed with which conversations were unfolding.

For readers in Korea, the Cornell case may be another troubling American scandal that has attracted additional attention because of the reported Korean family connections of one of the central figures. For Koreans here, the story can carry a different sense of proximity, particularly when discussions begin involving names, families or businesses that sound familiar.

That difference is not necessarily about how closely people follow the news. It is about the context in which they encounter it. A name that means little to a reader in Seoul might remind someone in New Jersey or California of a family they have heard about, a business they recognize or a connection through mutual friends.

What makes the controversy especially unsettling is how easily a story involving strangers can begin to feel like one involving people we know.









Jane Han is the North America editor for The Korea Times. Based in Seattle, she has covered business, culture and social issues across the United States for over 15 years. She previously worked at The Boston Globe.







