When distance dissolves

When I was starting out as a young journalist in the mid-1990s, a quiet anxiety rippled through the newsroom of the Korean-language economic daily where I worked.

The government had expanded the Gwacheon Government Complex, and senior reporters routinely complained about having to travel "all the way" to a city nestled just south of Seoul. To them, Gwacheon felt like a daunting far frontier. Some openly pondered whether they would eventually be forced to pack up their lives and move there just to keep up with the daily beat.

That dread was understandable given Gwacheon's history.

When Phase 1 of the complex opened in December 1982, the powerhouse economic ministries — most notably the Economic Planning Board (EPB) and the Ministry of Finance — were among the first primary tenants to pack up from downtown Seoul and relocate. Rather than just a newsroom beat, Gwacheon served as Korea’s first major postwar experiment in administrative decentralization.

By the 1990s, the Gwacheon experiment had reached its operational peak. The completion of a direct subway line connecting the site to central Seoul in 1994 finally replaced grueling bus commutes and traffic jams. That same year, President Kim Young-sam merged the nation’s top planning and financial bodies into a single mega-ministry, concentrating unprecedented economic authority in Gwacheon. When the 1997 Asian financial crisis struck just three years later, the complex served as the high-stakes command center for the historic IMF bailout negotiations — proving that housing central power outside Seoul’s traditional core was not only viable, but capable of navigating the country through its gravest economic storm.

Thirty years later, that mid-1990s anxiety over a trip across the Seoul city line reads almost like satire. Today, Korea’s primary administrative apparatus sits much farther south in Sejong City — and the entire spatial psychology of the nation has been rewritten.

The shift to Sejong was driven by a far broader imperative for balanced national development.

In late 2019, the greater Seoul area crossed a historic demographic threshold, holding over 50 percent of Korea's population on just 12 percent of its landmass. Sejong, a planned city championed under President Roh Moo-hyun, was envisioned as a structural counterweight to this suffocating centralization. That long-term vision reached a major milestone this week with the government's announcement to relocate 44 additional central agencies — including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Unification — and nearly 10,000 civil servants to Sejong by 2031, completing the transfer of all central administrative ministries to the nation’s de facto administrative capital.

When the Sejong project began, critics foresaw disaster: bureaucrats living out of suitcases, endless shuttle buses clogging highways and a paralyzed government. But what those early skeptics overlooked was how rapidly physical transit and digital technology would compress time and space across the peninsula.

The arrival and expansion of the KTX high-speed rail network, coupled with express transit links, effectively flattened Korea’s geography. It once required careful planning to reach Gwacheon, but now we're in an era where practically every corner of the country is accessible within hours. A morning meeting in Sejong, an afternoon briefing in Seoul and an evening site visit in Busan are certainly far more possible now.

Yet transit hardware is only half the story.

As someone who now leads an artificial intelligence (AI) content team at an English-language daily newspaper, watching this spatial evolution through a technological lens reveals a deeper shift: physical dispersal has been matched by digital convergence.

In the Gwacheon era, physical proximity was the sole currency of speed. Civil servants passed paper folders by hand and journalists waited outside tightly packed briefing rooms. Today, cloud databases, video conferences and AI-driven data pipelines mean that a bureaucrat in Sejong and a journalist or policymaker in Seoul can collaborate in real time without ever stepping into the same hallway.

But this evolution brings a compelling paradox.

On one hand, advanced technology and high-speed rail have liberated governance from strict geography. Physical distance no longer implies institutional isolation. Yet on the other hand, experience has taught me that governance is fundamentally built on human trust — something high-speed trains and virtual meetings can streamline, but never fully replace. As routine tasks become automated and physical offices scatter, the challenge for Sejong is not whether it can process paperwork efficiently, but whether it can nurture the deep, human deliberation that complex policy demands.

Ultimately, Korea's administrative experiment was never just about transport across provincial borders. It was about reimagining national equity in a hyperconnected age. Decentralizing power to foster balanced development requires more than simply shifting offices south — it demands using our digital networks and AI capabilities to bridge geographic divides without losing the human dialogue that holds a nation together.