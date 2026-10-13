Guarding heritage: 'Hunminjeongeum Haerye'

Not long ago, I watched a television program that explored the profound significance of the “Hunminjeongeum Haerye,” a cultural treasure of Korea. The Hunminjeongeum itself, created by King Sejong in 1443 and promulgated in 1446, is the foundation of the Korean alphabet, Hangul.

Its name means “the correct sounds for instructing the people,” and it was designed so that ordinary citizens, who struggled with the complexities of Chinese characters, could easily learn to read and express themselves. The "Hunminjeongeum Haerye" is the explanatory text that details the principles and usage of this new script.

One copy of the Haerye was discovered in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, in 1940 and purchased by the cultural collector Jeon Hyeong-pil, known by the pseudonym Gansong. This version, called the Gansong edition, is now designated as a national treasure and preserved at the Gansong Art Museum in Seoul. Its originality and historical importance were recognized globally when UNESCO inscribed it on its list of World Documentary Heritage in 1997.

The story does not end there. In 2008, another copy surfaced in Sangju, also in North Gyeongsang Province, containing annotations absent from the Gansong edition that made it potentially even more valuable. Unfortunately, there were disputes over who owns it and its current whereabouts are uncertain.

The TV program left me uneasy. How could such a noble artifact remain entangled in controversy for nearly two decades? This situation raises broader questions about how societies handle the discovery and preservation of cultural heritage.

Too often, initial discoveries are made by non-specialists and driven by financial motives. Only later do experts step in to assess and validate the artifact’s significance, after which governments may intervene to safeguard it.

But not all treasures follow this path. Many are traded privately, sometimes illegally, and their cultural value is diminished by commercial exploitation. Similar cases can be found worldwide, as artifacts vanish into private collections or traded on the black market instead of being preserved for public benefit.

How can we ensure that cultural heritage is protected through legitimate and respectful processes? Several alternatives come to mind:

First, community-based custodianship needs to be established.

Instead of leaving discoveries solely in the hands of individuals or state institutions, communities could be empowered to act as custodians. This would encourage transparency, foster local pride and reduce the temptation to hide or sell items illegally.

Legal disclosure also needs to be incentivized

Governments could create incentive programs for discoverers, disclosers and people who surrender important cultural items. Authorities might offer financial rewards, recognition or tax benefits. This approach would transform the act of discovery into a celebrated contribution.

Third, digital preservation and open access be emphasized.

Even when disputes over physical ownership persist, technology based on public authority offers a way forward. High-resolution digital scans, three-dimensional modeling and virtual exhibitions can make artifacts accessible to scholars and the public worldwide. Such digital archives could also serve as deterrents against illicit trade.

The "Hunminjeongeum Haerye" is more than a historic book; it is a testament to the vision of a king who sought to empower his people through language. Preserving it with dignity is not just a matter of national pride — it is a responsibility to humanity.

Ultimately, the hope is that the Sangju edition of the "Hunminjeongeum Haerye" will emerge from the shadows and be preserved for everyone.

Sho Chang-young is a retired high school teacher and former principal of Gunsan Girls’ High School.