Balen at the UN: Nepal flooding, a warning for everyone downstream

Nepal has never burned much coal or drilled for oil. Its share of global greenhouse gas emissions is negligible. Yet on Aug. 26, a torrent swept away villages, engulfed people and damaged roads and hydropower plants near the Nepal-China border.

The death toll has crossed 1,450, and thousands are still missing. Four weeks later, Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah stood before the U.N. General Assembly and asked a stark question: Has the world truly heard this warning, or simply filed it away with the rest?

Shah's address rested on a firm premise: Nepal is not a bystander to a remote emergency but its barometer, and the instruments are flashing red. The floods that ravaged the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli valleys ignored borders and spilled downstream into India. His speech asked the world to see mountain regions as the front lines of a shared crisis, not isolated frontiers.

The Himalayas hold the largest store of ice outside the poles, and more than 2 billion people rely on their rivers for water, food and power. When permafrost thaws and mountain faces fracture, a landslide triggers a deluge. The deluge cuts an aid corridor, and collapsed infrastructure turns a local disaster into a regional supply crisis.

Shah's proposed Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism, in which Nepal, India and China would share satellite monitoring and joint early-warning systems, is more than symbolic. It is a bid to defend against a borderless hazard in a region where three wary powers rarely share data on anything.

Nepal's rapid damage assessment puts recovery costs at roughly 10 percent of gross domestic product, a shock that a small, debt-laden mountain state cannot absorb through borrowing without costing a generation of development. Shah's criticism of the "50 forms" targeted the Loss and Damage Fund and the Global Environment Facility, which exist on paper but move at the pace of a grant committee, not the speed of a crisis. His argument is not a plea for charity but a demand for fairness: a country responsible for almost none of the emissions behind these disasters should not finance its own survival on commercial terms. Climate finance is open to debate, and unvetted grants can be squandered, but that argues for better design, not for waiting.

Korea hosts the Green Climate Fund in Songdo, Incheon, so Seoul has a direct stake in whether climate money reaches vulnerable countries quickly. Thousands of Nepali workers also come to Korea through the Employment Permit System, many sending wages home to a country now counting its dead. A nation that rebuilt itself from war and has experience in flood forecasting and early warning knows what recovery costs and preparation can save.

Shah's claim that old risk baselines no longer apply is not rhetoric. Glacial lakes that once took decades to fill now fill and burst within years, faster than institutions built for a steadier climate can adapt. Nepal's only option is preparedness, and preparedness requires capital that, by any standard of climate fairness, must come from elsewhere.

None of this guarantees the mechanism will work. Trilateral cooperation among Kathmandu, New Delhi and Beijing has foundered before over disputes far shallower than water rights and satellite sovereignty. Yet treating each deluge as an isolated tragedy guarantees only that the next warning will arrive on schedule and be forgotten just as fast. Nepal did not choose to become the planet's early-warning system. The least the world can do is read the instrument before the next alarm sounds.

Brabim Karki is a businessman and writer based in Nepal. The views here are his own.