Comfort alone cannot raise strong children. In recent years, many Korean elementary schools have attempted to create “stress-free” classrooms by reducing competition, minimizing discipline and avoiding situations that may emotionally discomfort students. While these efforts are understandable in a society concerned about children’s mental health, they risk misunderstanding the true purpose of education. The goal of elementary education should not be to remove all stress from children’s lives but to help them develop resilience, the ability to endure difficulty, recover from failure and grow through challenges. Without resilience, children may become emotionally fragile in the face of inevitable hardships later in their life.

Children grow stronger by facing small struggles. Childhood is the period when individuals first learn how to manage frustration, conflict, responsibility and delayed gratification. If schools excessively protect students from discomfort, children lose opportunities to develop perseverance or self-control. A classroom where teachers hesitate to correct bad behavior, enforce discipline or demand responsibility may feel comfortable in the short term, but it can weaken students’ emotional maturity over time. Recent discussions in Korea about declining teacher authority and increasing classroom disorder reflect this concern. Teachers report difficulty disciplining disruptive students because of parental complaints and social pressure against strict discipline.

Removing pressure is not equal to teaching happiness. Korea’s education system has long been criticized for intense competition, excessive private education, and high levels of student stress. However, the solution to unhealthy pressure is not the elimination of challenge itself. There is a crucial difference between toxic pressure and constructive feedback. Children need experiences that teach them how to cope with failure, cooperate with others, follow rules and persist through discomfort. These experiences form the foundation of resilience.

The world’s best schools still believe in discipline. Finland, often praised for student well-being, still maintains strong educational principles, teacher authority and high expectations for responsibility. Finnish schools provide freedom, creativity and emotional support, yet they do not abandon discipline or academic seriousness. Finland encourages autonomy within a culture of responsibility, while Singapore combines discipline with high standards and character education.

Freedom without responsibility quickly becomes the soil for disorder. Japan offers an important lesson through its elementary education system. Japanese schools emphasize group responsibility, cleaning duties, moral education, and persistence from an early age. Students learn that freedom comes with social obligations toward others. In many Japanese schools, children are expected to solve interpersonal problems collectively rather than immediately relying on adult intervention. Such practices gradually build emotional resilience and independence.

Some countries ask children to think seriously about their future much earlier. Switzerland provides a striking example of how strongly responsibility is connected to education. In many Swiss cantons, students are evaluated around the sixth grade and guided into different educational tracks depending on their academic performance, motivation, and skills. Some pursue university-oriented studies, while others enter vocational and technical education linked to apprenticeships. Although critics argue that such tracking may pressure children too early, supporters emphasize that the system teaches discipline, accountability and self-awareness. Importantly, vocational education in Switzerland is respected as a meaningful and honorable pathway rather than a sign of failure. The Swiss approach reflects the belief that education should prepare children for real social responsibilities, not merely protect them from stress.

Korean education now stands between two important pathways. On one hand, children suffer from excessive competition and social pressure. On the other hand, some schools have responded by avoiding discipline and lowering expectations altogether. Both approaches can harm children in different ways. An education system focused only on achievement can exhaust students, but a system focused only on comfort can leave them emotionally unprepared for their adult life.

The purpose of school is not to eliminate hardship but to teach students how to overcome it and learn from it. Elementary schools should be places where children feel emotionally safe while also being challenged to grow stronger. Teachers should have the authority to firmly yet fairly guide children’s behavior. Students should experience failure without humiliation, responsibility without fear and freedom without chaos. Resilience is not developed through comfort alone; it emerges when children overcome manageable difficulties with the support of caring adults.

A resilient child will always be better prepared for the future than a merely protected child. Korean education must move beyond a staggering swing between harsh competition and stress-free classrooms. Instead, schools should cultivate individuals who can adapt, cooperate and persevere in an uncertain world. Academic knowledge alone cannot prepare children for life. Character, discipline and emotional endurance are equally essential.

Daniel Shin is a venture capitalist and luxury fashion executive at MCM. He also teaches at Korea University Business School and METES Institute.



