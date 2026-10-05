William George Aston: Ireland's intellectual bridge to Korea

I associate Ireland with its rich literary legacy, which has produced world-renowned writers and four Nobel Prize in Literature laureates: William Butler Yeats (1923), George Bernard Shaw (1925), Samuel Beckett (1969) and Seamus Heaney (1995). Additionally, the groundbreaking modernist James Joyce who wrote "Ulysses" stands as one of Ireland's greatest literary figures.

This appreciation for Ireland's cultural impact extends to my own personal connections. I take great pride in having attended the launch ceremony for the book "William George Aston in Korea," written by Kevin O’Rourke and published in 2016. Held at the residence of the then-Irish Ambassador to Korea Aingeal O’Donoghue, the event deepened my appreciation of Aston’s significant contribution to the understanding and study of Korea. Indeed, Aston’s life and work provide a remarkable example of the profound intellectual and cultural connections between Ireland and Korea.

Among the Westerners who bridged East and West in the late nineteenth century, William George Aston (1841–1911) stands out not merely as a diplomat, but as a pioneering scholar of Korean literature, culture and history.

Born in Derry, Aston entered the British diplomatic service and arrived in Japan in 1864 as a student interpreter. Long before setting foot on the Korean Peninsula, he studied the Korean language using remarkably limited resources, relying primarily on Japanese materials and native speakers. This linguistic dedication culminated in his landmark 1879 paper, "A Comparative Study of the Japanese and Korean Languages," published in Volume VII of the Transactions of the Asiatic Society of Japan.

Building on this work, Aston subsequently published his seminal 1890 study, "Korean Popular Literature," in Volume XVIII of the same journal, followed by other articles on Korean history and culture.

His research represented an early Western attempt to systemically examine Japanese and Korean. For Aston, language was not merely a practical tool for communication; it was a doorway to understanding another society on its own terms. His study of Korean evolved into a broader scholarly interest, cementing his legacy as one of the earliest Western authorities on Korean language and culture.

Drawing on his exceptional linguistic abilities, Aston made his first visit to Korea in 1882, accompanying Vice Adm. Willes as an interpreter during the negotiations for the British-Korean Treaty. He played a pivotal role in shaping the agreement and became Britain's first consul-general in Seoul in 1884. However, his tenure was cut short later that year by the 1884 Gapsin Coup and declining health. Nevertheless, his pioneering intellectual engagement left an indelible mark. As an Anglo-Irish diplomat, he searched Seoul for vernacular Korean literature, rescuing texts from oblivion and laying the cornerstone for Western studies of Korea.

Ultimately, his life demonstrates that profound international understanding begins not with treaties but with the decision to learn another language and honor another culture.

Today, as Korea, Britain and Ireland share deep and enduring global connections, Aston reminds me that true diplomacy is rooted in individual curiosity and genuine cross-cultural respect. Building upon this rich historical foundation, it is especially encouraging to see contemporary Irish literature championed in Korea — as recently demonstrated by award-winning author Danielle McLaughlin's visit — echoing a long tradition of Irish intellectual engagement with Korea.

Ireland’s relationship with Korea extended beyond Aston’s pioneering scholarship into a long tradition of missionary, educational, and humanitarian work. In this way, his scholarly foundation profoundly shaped mutual awareness, naturally aligning with Ireland’s rich 20th century tradition of global engagement and literary exploration. His remarkable journey illustrates how intellectual dedication and cultural preservation can bridge distant worlds.

Choe Chong-dae (choecd@naver.com) is a guest columnist for The Korea Times. He is a recipient of Sweden’s Royal Order of the Polar Star, one of the nation’s most distinguished honors.







