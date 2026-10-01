China state visit a success

The state visit to Washington from Sept. 23-25 by Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan of has been a success, both in concrete policy terms as well as the important atmospherics of international diplomacy. U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, along with the rest of us, can be pleased with the result.

There should also be relief, given the power of each nation, the multiple disagreements and frictions separating them, and the ever-present potential for a point of friction to escalate to war.

The visit followed a Trump's visit to China in May. The number of specific agreements concluded during the latest visit directly reflect the positive momentum and personal rapport developed during the two leaders' previous encounter.

Perhaps most importantly, highlighted in the formal White House summary of the visit, the two sides began operation of the U.S.-China Board of Trade and the U.S.-China Board of Investment. Agreements to establish these new entities were signed during the May meetings. Related, the two nations also announced tariff relief for $30 billion in non-sensitive goods in each direction. This is a particularly important breakthrough given the sustained priority Trump has given to assertive tariffs.

There was also agreement to form a working group to reduce barriers in agriculture and other sectors.

In very concrete terms, China has agreed to import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the United States in 2027 and also in 2028.

The Board of Investment will explore very specific concrete ways to reduce barriers. Given the tremendous growth in the importance of foreign investment in our era of globalization, compared with traditional trade concerns, this new structure is particularly welcome. Concrete accords may eventually prove even more significant than those regarding more traditional international trade matters.

There were also concrete agreements on restricting international illegal drug traffic. China will schedule, or restrict, a class of dangerous drugs known as orphines and restrict the export of chemicals used in the production of fentanyl.

The White House underscored cooperation between law enforcement agencies of both nations. Because of that cooperation, on Aug. 21 citizens of China were arrested and charged with illegal international narcotics trafficking.

There was no joint announcement regarding military matters, understandably. China continues with a mammoth long-term military buildup, including expansion of total number of nuclear weapons. Diplomatically and wisely, there was public mention of the alliance between China and the U.S. during World War II, and general acknowledgement of the importance of both nations today in maintaining international stability.

In May, Xi was assertive, blunt and indeed confrontational in declaring Taiwan is part of China. This time, Trump indicated Taiwan was not really discussed.

Perennial tensions between Beijing and Taipei have been increasing. China is engaging in ominous military maneuvers near the island.

U.S. policy regarding Taiwan is carefully ambiguous. Policy developed following President Richard Nixon’s historic 1972 visit to China eventually led to diplomatic recognition while maintaining strong involvement with the island. Both President George W. Bush and President Joe Biden stated publicly and bluntly that Taiwan would be defended if China attacked, but that was anomalous. In 1979, the United States formally recognized the government of China and ended longstanding diplomatic recognition of Taiwan.

China’s enormous economy is troubled. The real estate market in particular is vastly overbuilt and riddled with corruption. This encourages restraint, and aids Trump’s practical approach to diplomacy.

Arthur I. Cyr (acyr@carthage.edu) is author of “After the Cold War – American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia” (NYU and Palgrave Macmillan).











