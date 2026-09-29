Fall remembrance in praise of mothers

As we enter fall, I wanted to write a column in praise of motherhood, together with some thoughts about my mother. This is a tribute to mothers in and outside of Korea for the love they showed even before we were born, and the love they continue to provide as an example to us all. In many cultures, including Korea, mothers are at the center of a family, and while they support and nurture their spouse and children, they are the source of life's energy. I cannot imagine a world without my mother in it, and as I grow older, I am drawn to understanding how that world can and cannot exist, as a positive message for my family and me.

As we reflect and plant in our minds and spirits how our mothers taught us to be who we are, and how we carry those gifts with us in all that we do, there is great consolation. There is a strong basis for learning and sharing what we learn. There is a basis for the great chain of being: Life is love.

Mother, thank you for bringing me into the world. A world so big, with so many possibilities and challenges, is no small gift. The gift of life and your example of love are what you gave me. I was the lucky one, the first of four children.

“Mommy, will you hold my hand?” is something I remember uttering. You show me that life is love, and we are to love ourselves and others. My first birthday party, my first flight, my first day of school, my graduation from graduate school, and my marriage — you always tell me to put my foot forward. As your son, I aspire to be an example. I give life too, in your honor and memory, and Daddy's.

Mother, always stay by my side. In spirit as in life, I need your strength, guidance and love. You have worked tirelessly, suffered and seen a measure of happiness on this earth. I shall always feel your presence when I see the sun shine, when I stand or pass a country lane, when I cook or bake, when I write something and when I talk with you, day or night.

I have benefited from your presence and companionship for so many years. As a child, you provided comfort, sustenance, protection and an example. I would worry when I didn’t see you, but I had to learn to carry you in my heart, mind and spirit, even when you weren’t around. As a young man, you helped me keep alive dreams of love and family, of a career and success. You encouraged me to follow my dreams, even if they seemed different from others. It’s a treasure to talk with you each week and to visit when possible.

Mother, I thank you always. Of late, I’ve understood how nothing I’ve done would have been possible without you, your love, your example and your cheering me on. You’ve taught me about the spirit and why having spirit matters — more than spiritedness and more than a memory — a living presence of love in life to cultivate, carry on and share with others.

You have given the women and men of our family much to remember and to carry forward in the ways we live. You encourage us to learn about you and to see the family of women and men that is the human race. You taught me to understand the universal family and to see it beyond race, creed, nationality, ethnicity, religion and all manner of accidents of substance.

You show me the value of staying close to elders, seeing our future in them and sharing in their joys as a way of anticipating our own. As I approach later life, this is perhaps the greatest lesson you shared. I see your resoluteness in your age and your happiness beyond it.

Creativity has many forms. I wish I could draw and paint as you do, but I have taken your love of writing as the gift I will develop. I also love to cook and bake, and appreciate nature in its abundance, mysteries and possibilities.

Mother, I love you.

Bernard Rowan is a professor of political science at Chicago State University. He is a former fellow of the Korea Foundation and a former visiting professor at Hanyang University, Graduate School of Public Administration. You can reach him at browan10@yahoo.com







