To an international traveler today, a trip to Korea is as straightforward as it gets. Visit the neon-lit shopping districts in Seoungsu, photo-ops in traditional Korean clothing at Gyeongbok Palace and dive into the global juggernaut of K-pop. Yet, I would dare say that beneath the high-octane commercial shine of the capital’s pop cultural exports lies an equally extraordinary, and far more introspective, sonic landscape.

For those seeking to truly explore the artistic soul of Korea, the Seoul International Music Festival (SIMF), running from Oct. 8-16, offers an indispensable alternative.

Full disclosure, I have been a board member of this classical music extravaganza for the past two years. During that time, I have come to truly appreciate the sheer concept of this festival’s immersive experience, the progressive musical journey that the best of the best Korean and global artists bring to the stage, and the uniqueness of this being Seoul’s one and only full-fledged classical music festival.

Classical music aficionados are already well aware of world-class gatherings in Korea such as the Tongyeong International Music Festival and the Music in PyeongChang. But SIMF remains the only flagship music festival anchored in the nation’s capital. Hosted across the acoustic sanctuaries of the Seoul Arts Center and Lotte Concert Hall, SIMF serves as a vital bridge, translating the city’s restless and dynamic urban energy into a breathtaking collective musical expression.

What makes SIMF particularly captivating is its multigenerational stage. Korea is famous for producing a relentless stream of young, record-breaking virtuosos who dominate international competitions. But solo triumphs can feel isolated. SIMF acts as a gathering ground where these brilliant soloists perform alongside legendary international masters and veteran mentors.

As the festival advances, so does the chemistry between these generations. What begins as a combination of brilliance, metamorphosizes and crescendos into the final thundering masterpiece. The concluding concert of the SIMF Orchestra in a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The intergenerational spirit and character of SIMF is possible because of its long-standing artistic director and composer Ryu Jae-joon. Ryu, who honed his craft in Seoul and in Krakow, Poland, under the legendary Krzysztof Penderecki, embraces and harmonizes global talent from the entire range of musical instruments and intermixes genres to bring a unique experience to the Seoul stage.

This year, Ryu recognizes our need for a moment of solace and healing following a tense year, and presents “Bravo My Life” as the headline theme.

One of the festival’s featured performances happens on Oct. 14, when 84-year-old Finnish cello legend Arto Noras takes the stage alongside Korean pianist Kim Gyu-yeon. The pairing carries deep poetic weight. Kim’s mother, pianist Lee Kyung-sook, was Noras’ very first Korean collaborator decades ago, creating an unbroken musical lineage on a single stage.

Beyond the nostalgic reunion, the festival bursts onto the stage with an opening performance on Oct. 8, titled, Breath and Life. This massive 23-player chamber performance of Mozart’s “Gran Partita” intentionally pivots the spotlight toward wind and brass ensembles, challenging a local market traditionally obsessed with piano and violin.

There are other examples of this artistic shunning of the status quo, including a performance by renowned hornist Radovan Vlatkovic and trumpeter Sergei Nakariakov on Oct 11. Beginning around sunset and unfolding through the night, their performance is a part of seven soloists in a continuous narrative instead of the conventional gala format, which highlights their artistic excellence.

The festival also takes bold gambles with its lineup. Rather than leaning on overplayed crowd-pleasers (which also are in full display, I am happy to report), this year’s festival introduces Korean audiences for the first time to the unfamiliar Romantic Polish composer Mieczyslaw Kartowicz (1876-1909). The closing performance on Oct. 16 at the Lotte Concert Hall with the SIMF Orchestra will premiere his lush, dramatic symphonic poem, “Stanislaw and Anna Oswiecimowie.” Kartowicz died at 32, leaving behind just 14 works. This is followed by Ryu’s own work, “Concerto per violino ed orchestra.”

Befitting of the festival’s overall theme, the final piece of the night and the festival is “ Thus Spoke Zarathustra: Tone Poem for Large Orchestra (after Friedrich Nietzsche), Op. 30.” And conducting the magical evening is Polish maestro Krzysztof Urbanski, also making his Korean debut.

Just by looking through the itinerary, one can understand that for foreign visitors and residents alike, attending SIMF is a powerful reminder that Seoul’s cultural mastery isn’t confined to digital screens or stadium light shows. It exists in the quiet, shared breath of an unamplified chamber hall, where generations of musicians from Korea and around the world come together to remind us of our shared humanity. If K-pop is the vibrant face of modern Korea, SIMF is undoubtedly its soul.

Sohn Jie-ae is an invited professor at Ewha Womans University, former ambassador for cultural cooperation and former CNN Seoul correspondent.











