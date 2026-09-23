The memorial I walked past a hundred times

The first time I saw a protest in Seoul, I expected chaos.

Back home, a protest meant something specific: shouting matches, riot shields, streets that emptied fast. So when I turned a corner near Gwanghwamun on a Saturday afternoon and found myself facing a crowd that filled the square end to end, my first instinct was to leave.

Instead, I stayed and watched. Rows of police stood beside the crowd, almost like an escort, not against it. Nobody threw anything. Nobody ran. Families with children stood near the front. I remember thinking: Where is the part I'm supposed to be afraid of?

Months later, walking behind the central library on my own campus, I found myself on a path students call "Democratization Road." Halfway along it stands a modest bust I had passed a dozen times without seeing it. It commemorates Park Jong-cheol, a student who was tortured to death by police in 1987. That night, I read everything I could find about him, unable to stop thinking that this quiet stretch of pavement marked a nation's turning point.

Weeks after Park's death, another student, Lee Han-yeol, was struck during a demonstration and died in a coma. Their deaths, layered onto the memory of the 1980 Gwangju uprising, pushed millions into the streets until the government agreed to direct presidential elections.

What moved me most is what Korea did with that grief. In 2016, when the country was shaken by another political scandal, more than a million people did not riot. They returned to the same square, week after week, holding candles instead of fists, until a president resigned. Nobody burned anything down. They simply lit up the night, over and over, until those in power had no choice but to listen.

As a foreigner, I find this astonishing because I cannot think of many other places where it happens this way. Turkiye, France, Chile and the United States are countries I know well, each with students and workers who died demanding change, each with its own painful anniversaries. Yet they have rarely turned that grief into something this steady. Too often it fades into silence or resurfaces as more anger and violence, instead of becoming something a nation quietly agrees never to repeat. Korea turned mourning into vigilance instead of new wounds. The candle, not the fire, became the lasting symbol.

This did not happen by accident. It took a memorial students walk past daily, films that keep the story alive, parents who explain why a crowd has gathered downtown instead of rushing children away. Somewhere in that repetition, forgetting became harder than remembering.

I did not grow up with this history and I will never carry it the way a Korean does. But learning it changed how I see this country. I have come to admire a people who answered old violence not with new violence, but with light, patience and memory carried to the next generation. Watching as an outsider, I keep asking what the rest of us in Ankara, Paris, Santiago and Washington would need to learn before our squares could ever grow this quiet.





Munire Nur Sen (muniresen35@gmail.com) holds an MA in Korean Studies from Seoul National University's Graduate School of International Studies (GSIS).