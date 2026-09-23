Korea’s golf boom is losing steam after several years of unprecedented growth. Visitor numbers have fallen from their pandemic-era peak, raising concerns that the industry’s golden era may be coming to an end.

But that may not be the right way to read the situation.

Korean golfers are not giving up the sport. They are simply becoming more selective about where, when and how they play — and increasingly looking overseas.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, golf was one of the biggest beneficiaries of restrictions on international travel and indoor activities. With overseas trips largely off the table, golfers had few alternatives. Domestic courses became crowded, tee times were hard to secure and prices rose as demand surged.

The sport also attracted a new generation of enthusiasts. Younger Koreans embraced golf not only as a sport but as a lifestyle. Golf apparel became a fashion statement, while courses became popular backdrops for social media posts. For many young golfers, a round was part of a broader experience combining food, travel and leisure.

It was a powerful combination that fueled the industry’s growth.

But the conditions that fueled the boom did not last.

As international travel resumed, Korean golfers once again had access to courses in Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and elsewhere. For the first time in years, they had alternatives.

The shift is particularly visible on Jeju Island, long one of Korea’s most popular golf destinations. The number of golfers visiting the island peaked at nearly 2.9 million in 2021 before declining each year to about 2.2 million in 2025.

It would be easy to blame the decline on the return of overseas travel. But the numbers point to a broader shift. Golf visits have fallen among both outside visitors and Jeju residents, suggesting that fewer tourists coming to the island is only part of the story.

The answer may lie in how golfers now look at the cost of a round.

For golfers visiting Jeju, the cost goes well beyond the green fee. Airfare, accommodation, rental cars and meals can add significantly to the price of a golf trip. Once those expenses are factored in, the gap between a domestic golf trip and a short overseas trip can be surprisingly small.

That changes how consumers think about the cost.

The question is no longer simply, “How much does it cost to play?” It is, “What do I get for that money?”

Japan is a good example. Its proximity to Korea makes short trips relatively convenient, while golf packages can combine accommodation and rounds in a single purchase. The appeal is not necessarily that every Japanese golf trip is cheaper than playing in Korea. Rather, golfers can get a different experience for a similar overall cost.

That distinction matters.

Korea’s golf industry may be treating the problem primarily as a pricing issue. Courses have responded with weekday discounts and promotional packages, but lower prices alone may not be enough to reverse the broader shift in consumer behavior.

The real change is that golfers now have more choices — and the power to compare.

During the pandemic, golf courses had the upper hand. Golfers who wanted to play had little choice but to accept the available tee times, prices and conditions. Today, consumers can compare domestic courses with one another and, increasingly, with overseas destinations.

This means golf courses are no longer competing only with the course next door. They are competing with Japan, Southeast Asia and, ultimately, the broader travel experience. That does not mean every Korean course needs to slash prices. Instead, courses need to give golfers a clearer reason to choose them.

Some can compete through course quality and maintenance. Others can develop packages that combine golf with accommodation, food or local tourism. Regional courses can highlight experiences that are difficult to replicate elsewhere.

The key is to recognize that golfers are no longer simply buying 18 holes. They are buying an experience.

The pandemic created an unusual market in which demand was so strong that consumers tolerated almost any conditions. But that was not the normal state of the golf industry.

The postpandemic market is different. Golfers have more choices, more information and more ways to compare prices and experiences.

So the decline in domestic golf course visitors does not necessarily mean golf is dying in Korea.

It may instead be a correction after an extraordinary boom — and a warning that the industry can no longer take consumers for granted.

During the pandemic, golf courses chose their customers. Now, customers are choosing their golf courses.

The future of Korea’s golf industry will depend on whether courses recognize that shift and give golfers a compelling reason to stay.

Kang Seung-woo is the business desk editor at The Korea Times.