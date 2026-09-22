A small marker stone, measuring 60 centimeters in height and 30 centimeter in width, is located at the corner of the Mokpo train station in Mokpo City, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City. The marker stone records the completion of the Melakong Bridge construction on April 20, 1964. That construction was achieved by a man named Park Gil-su.

Before 1964, a stream next to the Mokpo railway station posed great difficulty for train passengers. To reach the station, they had to take a long detour. Worse, accidents were common because students walked along the railroad tracks to avoid missing the train.

In 1960, Park, 32, was employed as a cargo worker at Mokpo Station. The stationmaster — who thought that Park resembled the character of a Japanese samurai’s henchman from a movie — gave him the nickname “Melakong.” Mr. Park was a polio patient but his diligence and benevolence made him interested in the lives of ordinary people. He decided to make it easier for people to get to the station safely and quickly.

To begin, Park visited the city mayor and proposed building a bridge across the stream. That plan was rejected due to budget restrictions. Instead of giving up on the idea, Park decided to build the bridge himself. At first, he used his own savings and gathered private loans, but these were nowhere near enough to build a bridge. He then decided to conduct a fundraising campaign in the community.

While he tried to raise funds, numerous citizens criticized his work. Park faced belittlement, hatred and discrimination, Even worse, he was assaulted by merchants who sold wares along the side of the stream and who feared they would suffer losses if a bridge was built.

Nevertheless, thanks to his attitude, Park did not yield to the resistance of critics. With the cooperation of others, he was able to begin building a bridge across the stream so travelers could reach the station easily.

The bridge’s blueprints called for the piers to be made of logs and for the deck to be covered with perforated steel plates. Once it was completed in 1964, Melakong Bridge relieved the inconvenience of many and became a symbol of Mokpo.

At that time, most people passing through Mokpo Station were from the islands and many lived by selling seafood in Mokpo or in Seoul, which meant they were always carrying large loads. One year after the bridge opened, Park used his private loan and citizens’ donations to create a free stockroom where the loads could be placed.

Five years later, he built a house where they could stay free of charge for one night; this was a great help for early morning passengers and those traveling in bad weather. Again, he used his private funds as well as donations. These donations came from Mokpo citizens and from residents across the 25 cities he traveled to with his fundraising campaign. The shelter was completed in 1970.

Park finished arranging these public facilities when he was still in his 30s. Though he was a poor man and a worker at the train station, his power of execution had been accumulating from a young age. His parents were so poor that they had left their village and moved to Mokpo City, He was still poor and, at age 30, he worked as a porter at the station. Once he had satisfied his hunger, he made up his mind to do one good deed every year.

His three public service projects are part of a life story of benevolence. One citizen has said, “Mr. Park was good, brave and fond of helping others, and followed the principle of doing a good deed for others.” He died at age 67 in 1994. Until his death, he spent his life helping troubled youth and his neighbors. Park’s life shows us how one man’s will can change a community.

Kim Jin-heon is a retired English teacher who published a book titled, "Flower Is Flower."







