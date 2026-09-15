Why do personnel appointment failures keep repeating?

In Korea, cabinet appointments have become a ritual of disappointment. Regardless of whether the government leans conservative or progressive, the public has grown accustomed to seeing one or two nominees collapse under public scrutiny. What should be an exception has become commonplace, leaving citizens weary and cynical.

The recent announcement of a partial cabinet reshuffle on Aug. 30 was no different. Within two weeks, the nominee for Minister of Gender Equality and Family withdrew amid controversy. The appointment was perplexing to begin with, not least because the ministry was widely regarded as having no immediate need for a personnel change. I reckon that this episode is not an isolated misstep but part of a recurring pattern rooted in systemic flaws.

Why does this cycle of failed appointments persist?

The answer lies in a constricted talent pool and inadequate vetting. Weaknesses that could have been identified with minimal screening are exposed immediately after nomination. The government’s attempt to broaden the pool through an open recommendation system after inauguration initially inspired hope, but it has yielded no notable appointments. The absence of results has eroded trust, underscoring the importance of clear and transparent communication and follow-through with citizens.

Appointments must align with both the philosophy of the administration and the specific mandate of each role. Appointing someone without the necessary skills and competence inevitably wastes taxpayers’ money and undermines efficiency. A high-level official whose mission involves frequent international interaction must be equipped with the necessary language skills, for instance. Otherwise, they become a liability to the administration and undermines the credibility of the administration.

Another recurring issue is the appointment of inexperienced figures. When inexperienced figures are thrust into major roles, they struggle to lead effectively. Surrounded by bureaucrats, they often fail to showcase their strengths and are reduced to serving as the political shields of bureaucrats rather than achieving meaningful outcomes. Political appointments should empower leaders to drive change, not trap them in defensive postures.

Political expediency compounds the problem. The golden rule for personnel selection is to have a meritocracy with a broad pool of potential choices, yet every administration struggles, constrained by political obligations and the need to expand its support base. But appointing unqualified or ethically compromised figures under the guise of centrist expansion weakens voter support and damages credibility. The attempt to broaden one's political appeal can backfire, leaving wounds among core supporters and eroding loyalty.

Over-reliance on bureaucrats is another potential risk. Bureaucrats are implementers. They do not necessarily conform to the administration’s philosophy and vision. When approval ratings fall, they often grow indifferent to policy goals. A careful balance between career bureaucrats and experts subscribing to the administration’s philosophy and vision is therefore essential in personnel selection. Without it, administrations risk drifting into inertia, unable to translate political vision into practical outcomes. The bureaucracy provides stability, but stability without a reasonable level of political support can quickly become stagnation.

To earn public trust, the president and ruling party must articulate and uphold clear principles in appointments. Public complaints about a lack of qualified candidates are perennial. One solution is to invest in cultivating next-generation leaders. Professionals in their 30s and early 40s should be given opportunities to gain policy experience through fellowships, policy schools or structured civil service training so they can be prepared to serve as a ready talent pool when administrations change. These individuals should be regarded as assets for smoother transitions and stronger governance.

Personnel failures are not inevitable. They are the product of a narrow talent pool, weak vetting and short-term political calculations. Breaking the cycle requires foresight, investment in future leaders, and above all, a commitment to integrity and competence in appointments.

Korea’s political system has matured in many ways, but the recurring spectacle of failed nominations undermines confidence in governance. Citizens deserve better than to watch each administration stumble through predictable missteps. A government that takes personnel seriously would not only avoid embarrassment but also strengthen its legitimacy.

Ultimately, appointments are more than administrative decisions. They are statements of values, reflections of priorities and tests of credibility. When governments treat them as political bargaining chips, they squander trust. When they treat them as opportunities to match the right person to the right role, they build the foundation for effective leadership.

Appointments should not be a ritual of disappointment but a demonstration of integrity and vision. If the government wishes to restore confidence, it must prove through personnel decisions that it values competence over convenience, principle over politics, and long-term trust over short-term gain. Only then will appointments become a source of confidence in the nation’s leadership.

This is not merely a matter of political optics. It is about the efficiency of government, the credibility of institutions, and the trust between citizens and the state. It will build resilience, legitimacy, and a stronger future. The stakes are higher than they appear.









Song Kyung-jin is senior fellow at Asiatic Research Institute at Korea University.







