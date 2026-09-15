The world is shocked by the flash floods in Nepal and China. It gives a clear message: Disasters go beyond borders. They have no nationality and cannot be demarcated by political boundaries. They sweep away everything in their path, from humans and buildings to bridges, trails and vehicles.

The flood that tore through Nepal’s northern bordershould not be understood simply as another Himalayan disaster. It is a warning. A wall of water, mud, ice, and rock surged through the Rasuwa district, destroying infrastructure and sweeping people away with little time to escape. Across the border in China, a mudslide struck the Gyirong area. Scores died and hundreds remain missing, including tourists and pilgrims.

Whether the immediate trigger was an earthquake, a glacier collapse, an avalanche or a combination of factors is almost beside the point. The larger question is why a region exceptionally vulnerable to climate and geological hazards remains so poorly prepared for rapid disasters.

Nepal is not merely a country at the mercy of nature. Nature creates hazards but governance determines how many people die from them. As the Himalayas warm and extreme rainfall increases, roads, hydropower projects and settlements expand into narrow valleys where a single flood can isolate communities. Nepal cannot stop earthquakes or prevent every glacier from collapsing, but it can control where people build, how infrastructure is designed and how quickly warnings reach downstream populations.

Technology alone does not save lives. A mountain sensor is useless if information fails to reach riverside residents, just as a warning message is futile without evacuation routes or functional bridges. The Himalayan disaster model must shift from response to anticipation. Nepal needs a national system mapping high-risk zones, connecting that data to local authorities, and enforcing mandatory risk assessments before major infrastructure approval. Development cannot mean building first and assessing risk afterward. For a nation dependent on hydropower and mountain transport, climate resilience is economic policy.

This catastrophe proved that disasters ignore political boundaries. Genuine transboundary disaster cooperation is long overdue. Nepal, China and India should establish a permanentmechanism for real-time sharing of data on earthquakes, glaciers, landslides and river levels. Information must move faster than floodwater, especially since Himalayan rivers eventually flow into the densely populated plains of northern India, triggering downstream alerts in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Disaster policy often focuses on visible infrastructure, but the most important infrastructure is human. Isolated mountain communities face severe risks when bridges disappear and roads are blocked. Resilience must be built locally through evacuation drills, emergency shelters, local rescue teams and satellite communications so vulnerable populations do not wait for a helicopter to discover a disaster plan exists.

The aftermath has brought vital international engagement. Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun traveled to Kathmandu on an official visit to review search and rescue operations alongside Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal. Expressing gratitude for Seoul’s rapid response deployment, Nepal emphasized that post-disaster reconstruction must build back with safer and more resilient infrastructure.

These diplomatic talks underscore a shift toward long-term climate realities. WithKorea pledging to back Nepal’s pursuit of international climate finance, the partnership highlights an urgent global imperative: Vulnerable frontline nations require robust support to recover from climate-induced disasters. As Cho noted, the international community carries a historical responsibility to support countries suffering severe climate impacts, reinforcing the need to elevate these concerns at global forums like UN climate conferences.

Nepal is more than a tourist destination — it is a critical laboratory for understanding what climate change and geological instability mean for mountain societies worldwide. The international response must transcend emergency relief. Nepal needs investment in glacier monitoring, hydrometeorological forecasting and resilient infrastructure through technology-transfer partnerships. Wealthy nations emitting disproportionate greenhouse gases must recognize that climate adaptation is a responsibility, not charity.

The people of the Himalayas did not create the climate crisis, yet we endure its most dangerous consequences. It is time to act before the extinction of humanity.

Dhananjay Shah is a senior section officer at the Ministry of Youth, Labour and Employment of Nepal.