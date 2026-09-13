Pope Francis always encouraged us to leave our comfort zones and go to the frontier. The frontier means the geographical, cultural and existential peripheries where people are forgotten, excluded or mistreated — the poor, the marginalized, migrants, refugees and the sick.

Every Christian is called to step outside to be an active, outgoing missionary. Even the religious congregations (orders) have become very attentive to the needs of those who live on the frontier these days.

As I was transferred to Seoul, I was called to join the JPIC Commission as well. Wholly dedicated to the Pauline editorial team, I may not be involved in this activity full-time; nevertheless, I was invited to participate in the JPIC meeting once a month.

I accepted all those callings, for I felt that the Lord inspires me to broaden my awareness of all that has been happening in society.

JPIC stands for justice, peace and integrity of creation. In short, it is a practical and active faith movement for healing and saving the world.

JPIC has two Kakao Talk group chats: one is for 44 members of JPIC in Korea, and the other includes more religious sisters.

Belonging to the Association of Major Superiors of Religious Women in Korea, which was established in 1962, JPIC was born to meet the demands of the times. Under JPIC, there are various committees, focusing on Gospel life, social justice, life and peace, human rights, formation, among others.

Before the name change to JPIC, it was named Life and Peace Committee. Now, JPIC carries out all the activities that Life and Peace Committee did 10 years ago. It also speaks out against nuclear power use and pushes for renewable energy, and pursues activities in line with the advocacy of Talitha Kum, or the International Network of Consecrated Life against Human Trafficking.

Keeping in mind the message of going to the frontier, the religious sisters and brothers, priests and monks make efforts to support the socially vulnerable while correcting unjust structures or systems and building the right relationships for the fulfillment of justice. They visit the slum area, preparing snacks, fruits and so on. They are also concerned about the human rights of migrant workers.

Another activity is related to social violence and conflict. Those who are dedicated to peace make efforts to realize reconciliation and solidarity among people. In solidarity with those who are suffering, some of them actively participate in protests, sit-ins, signature campaigns, climate action movements and the court judgment process.

The third main activity is about caring for the destroyed natural environment. Those who are involved in pursuing the integrity of creation make efforts to put into practice ecological spirituality. They study together to be ecological activists and work for the protection of the natural environment.

JPIC originally grew within the ecumenical movement of the mid-to-late 20th century, including the World Council of Churches and the World Alliance of Reformed Churches.

Then, with the joint participation of Catholics and Protestants, the concept of “ecological environment protection” has been added to existing issues of social justice and peace.

Based on the good intention of those who are willing to uphold justice and to love goodness, human rights advocacy and environmental protection activities go on around the world.

“You have been told, O mortal, what is good, and what the Lord requires of you: Only to do justice and to love goodness, and to walk humbly with your God.” (Micah 6:8)

The author is a member of the Daughters of St. Paul (Figlie di San Paolo), living and giving the good news to the world by means of social communication. Learn more about the congregation at fsp.pauline.or.kr.









