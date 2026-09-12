Editor’s note This is the fifth and last in a series of five articles highlighting resilience in the era of artificial intelligence — ED.

Korea has almost everything a country could want for the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

We have world-class semiconductor manufacturers, some of the fastest digital infrastructure anywhere, an intensely educated workforce and a government willing to spend heavily on artificial intelligence. Korean companies are racing to adopt generative AI, universities are launching new programs and policymakers increasingly speak of AI as a pillar of national competitiveness and resilience.

On paper, Korea should be one of the great winners of the AI era, yet I worry that we are looking at the wrong scoreboard.

The real advantage in an AI-driven world may not belong to the country with the most advanced chips, the largest models or the greatest volume of data. It may instead belong to the society that can recognize change, understand what it means, make decisions, act on them and learn quickly from the results.

In other words, the decisive capability is not simply artificial intelligence. It is collective learning.

Korea has a problem here.

Our technological capacity has advanced much faster than many of the institutions expected to use it. Consider how Korea responds to difficult public issues: We certainly do not suffer from a shortage of information. Statistics, expert reports, online commentary and government data are everywhere — and AI will add even more.

But more information does not automatically produce better understanding.

Political polarization increasingly shapes which facts people accept in the first place. The same economic statistic, court decision or policy proposal can produce entirely different realities depending on which television channel, YouTube feed or online community one follows.

AI could make this worse. It can help citizens understand complicated issues, but it can just as easily generate endless summaries, arguments and narratives confirming what people already believe. A society drowning in information can still lose its ability to learn if its citizens no longer share enough common ground to interpret reality together.

The problem does not stop with politics.

Inside many Korean companies and public organizations, another familiar obstacle remains: hierarchy.

Hierarchy itself is not necessarily bad. Korea's disciplined, top-down organizational model played an important role in the country's extraordinary industrial rise. It was well suited to an era when the goal was clear — catch up, manufacture at scale, improve quality and execute faster than competitors.

But AI introduces a different environment. Problems emerge quickly. Information often appears first at the edges of organizations. Frontline employees may identify a customer change, technological risk or operational failure long before senior leaders see it.

If that information must travel through several layers of approval, becoming safer and less uncomfortable at each stage, the organization may possess excellent intelligence yet still react too slowly.

Anyone who has worked in a large organization knows the pattern: A problem is recognized. A meeting is scheduled. Another department must be consulted. Nobody wants to own the risk. A task force is created. Months later, everyone agrees that the issue should have been addressed earlier.

AI cannot solve that problem because it is not primarily a technology problem. It is an organizational one.

Then there is Korea's demographic crisis: Few countries face such a powerful combination of aging, low fertility and workforce contraction. This will affect pensions, healthcare, education, housing, regional economies, military manpower and corporate labor supply simultaneously.

There is no historical manual for managing a demographic transition of this speed, which makes learning capacity especially important.

Policies will have to be tried, measured, revised and sometimes abandoned, yet Korean institutions often remain uncomfortable with admitting that a policy did not work. Success is announced quickly; failure is studied more quietly.

But genuine learning requires uncomfortable feedback. If organizations reward good news and suppress bad news, data becomes decoration rather than feedback. Dashboards may improve while reality deteriorates.

This is why Korea's AI debate should extend beyond GPUs, data centers and foundation models.

Those investments matter. Korea cannot afford to fall behind technologically, but technology produces national advantage only when institutions can convert intelligence into action. A brilliant prediction followed by a slow decision is not much better than ignorance. Sometimes it merely allows us to see failure coming earlier.

Korea therefore faces a second AI transformation that may prove harder than the technological one.

Companies will need to shorten decision chains and give people closer to problems greater authority to act. Government agencies will need mechanisms that reward experimentation and honest evaluation rather than simply avoiding mistakes. Leaders will need to distinguish responsible risk-taking from administrative failure. Across society, we will need to rebuild enough trust so that evidence can change minds rather than merely strengthen existing camps.

None of this can be purchased from Nvidia or downloaded from an AI platform. It requires institutional redesign.

Korea's remarkable development over the past half-century came from learning faster than much of the world. We imported technologies, adapted management practices, educated millions of people and repeatedly rebuilt industries. That capacity for adaptation may now matter more than ever.

AI will give Korea more intelligence, more predictions and more information than any previous generation could imagine.

The harder question is whether we will become better at learning from it. Korea has spent decades building the technology of the future. The next challenge is building institutions capable of keeping up with it.

Charles Chang is a PhD candidate in AI Convergence and a security resilience consultant based in Seoul, with extensive experience spanning government and corporate leadership.