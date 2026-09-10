Korean universities have spent decades building one of the world’s most impressive higher education systems, helping transform the country into a technology and economic powerhouse. But they now face a very different environment: a shrinking domestic student population, competition for talent, widening differences between Seoul and regional institutions and the rapid transformation of skills through AI.

The next phase of competition will require universities to become more distinctive, globally connected and indispensable to society and to make that value visible.

The data suggests why this matters. The number of Korean universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings increased from 36 in the 2022 edition to 41 in 2026, a 14 percent increase. But Asia grew by 53 percent and the global field by 32 percent. More significantly, Korea’s representation in the global top 200 has remained stagnant at six universities since 2022. Global reputation also cannot be taken for granted. Half of Korea’s top-200 universities experienced a decline in research reputation. While Korea is progressing, other systems are progressing faster.

For a country with such strong research capabilities, the challenge is to translate that strength into greater global recognition, influence and impact.

It is important, however, to understand what these measures are telling us. While THE’s World University Rankings measure academic and research strength, THE’s Sustainability Impact Ratings ask a different question: How effectively are universities contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) through research, teaching, stewardship and outreach? That distinction matters because it reveals an opportunity.

From what universities are good at to what they are good for

Korean universities have developed particularly strong links with industry and innovation. The question now is how those capabilities can be applied to challenges that matter beyond the university and country.

Julian Skyrme, Executive Director of Social Responsibility and Civic Engagement at the University of Manchester, has challenged universities to think about what they are “good for” rather than simply what they are “good at.”

That is a powerful shift in thinking. A university may be excellent in research and technology. But can it turn that expertise into solutions for global challenges, create opportunities for its region and build international networks around its strengths?

Sustainability reveals new source of competitiveness

The 2026 Sustainability Impact Ratings offer encouraging evidence of what is possible.

Korea now has nine universities in the global top 100 and four in the global top 20: Hanyang University at sixth, Korea University at joint 12th, Pusan National University at joint 16th and Kyungpook National University at joint 20th.

Korea is particularly strong in SDG 8, taking all four of the top global positions for Decent Work and Economic Growth, led by Korea University at no. 1. Yonsei University is joint first globally for SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure. Hanyang is also among the global leaders, ranking joint ninth in both SDG 8 and SDG 9, as well as ninth for SDG 14: Life Below Water.

These results point to an opportunity for Korea to differentiate by turning existing strengths into wider societal and global impact.

Hanyang University is a compelling example. Its philosophy of “Love in Deed and Truth” has translated into practical engagement with students, industry and society, from the Homeless World Cup and Ashoka U Changemaker Campus to Robot City Ansan. Its rise from 44th to sixth globally is significant not because Hanyang suddenly developed a sustainability agenda, but because years of institutional activity and purpose could be measured, benchmarked and demonstrated through a global framework. That is the value of ratings: helping universities make their existing strengths visible and credible internationally.

AI presents same test

Artificial intelligence (AI) provides another example.

THE’s AI and Digital Maturity Index, drawing on responses from 1,353 universities across 82 countries, shows that technology readiness can run ahead of actual utilisation. Korea has strong technological foundations, but the bigger question is how universities are using AI to improve teaching and research, transform how they operate and work differently with industry and society.

The real transformation comes not from just having the technology, but from how effectively universities use it to create value.

Korea should compete through distinctiveness

I would therefore challenge Korean university leaders not to respond to every global trend with another initiative. Instead, ask: What is our university uniquely positioned to solve?

It could be advanced manufacturing, an ageing society, climate resilience, regional development or AI. The answer should shape where the university invests, whom it partners with, what research it prioritises and how it prepares students.

Internationalisation should follow the same principle. The goal should not be to establish hundreds of overseas agreements, but the right partnerships that connect your expertise to global networks and problems where you can make a difference.

Korea does not lack capable universities, talent or ambition. What it needs now is a clearer articulation of why each institution matters, to whom and at what scale.

The universities that lead the next decade will not necessarily be those that become better at chasing rankings.

They will be those that can answer a harder question: Why does the world need us?

And then be the answer.

Mei Mei Lim is the Asia-Pacific region president of Times Higher Education.