Nepal's floods are a warning Korea should heed too

A giant torrent of water, mud and ice swept away villages and damaged roads and infrastructure near the Nepal-China border Aug.36. The death toll in Nepal has climbed to at least 1,300, with more than 5,000 people still missing, according to the latest figures from the Nepali government. On the Tibetan side of the border, at least 16 people were killed and 500 remain missing, according to Chinese authorities. Nepali officials say the current focus is on reaching workers trapped inside hydropower tunnels — more than 900 remain unaccounted for at various project sites.

South Korea knows something about this pattern. Repeated summer flood and landslide disasters here forced successive governments to expand early-warning networks only after the damage was done, not before, and the lesson took more than one bad season to sink in. Seoul has also built one of the region's more active overseas disaster-response programs through KOICA, with Nepal among its longstanding development partners. A government that keeps funding tunnels and dams in the Trishuli valley while leaving the sensors and cross-border data agreements unfunded is offering a case study Korean aid planners, and the ministries that write disaster relief checks, would do well to study rather than simply write another check for.

Much of the hydropower capacity now buried under debris in the Trishuli valley was built with foreign capital, with Korean firms among the lenders and contractors who have worked Nepal's river corridors over the past decade. That exposure cuts both ways. It gives Seoul a direct commercial stake in whether Nepal's rivers are monitored properly, and it gives Korean planners a closer view than most of how little that monitoring currently amounts to. A tunnel financed abroad and washed out at home is not just Nepal's loss.

The geology behind this flood is not unique to one border crossing. The Hindu Kush Himalaya region holds thousands of glacial lakes, and researchers who study them have been warning for years that a warming climate is making outburst floods and ice avalanches more frequent, not less. Nepal, Tibet, Pakistan and India all sit downstream of the same instability, which makes disaster response along this border less a bilateral matter between Kathmandu and Beijing than a shared problem across the whole watershed. Regional bodies such as the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development have pushed for years for a common monitoring standard; adoption has lagged the funding for the dams and roads sitting in the floodpath.

Seoul's own export-credit arms, the Export-Import Bank of Korea and Korea Trade Insurance Corporation, have underwritten hydropower and infrastructure work across South Asia for years without making seismic and hydrological monitoring a line item in the loan terms. That omission is worth revisiting now. A monitoring clause costs a fraction of what a single collapsed tunnel does, and Korean lenders are in a position to write it into the next financing round rather than wait for Nepal's own budget to catch up.

There is also a narrower question for Korean readers watching this unfold from a comfortable distance: how many of the roughly 900 people still trapped in those hydropower tunnels were working on Korean-financed or Korean-built projects. Seoul's foreign ministry has not said, and it should. A government that tracks its citizens abroad closely enough owes the same accounting for the workers building infrastructure in its name.









Brabim Karki is a businessman and writer based in Nepal. The views here are his own.