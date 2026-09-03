When The Washington Post recently reported on the leak of a highly classified Pentagon document, initial public headlines focused on political friction inside the U.S. national security establishment.

Top military commanders, including the chief of naval operations and the four-star commanders of U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM), European Command (EUCOM) and Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), formally registered their objections against extending high-alert deployments and naval posture in the Middle East.

Yet beyond the political drama lies a crucial structural mechanism that warrants deep analysis by national security practitioners worldwide. The dispute did not play out through informal leaks or public insubordination, but within the formal, highly institutionalized pages of the Secretary of War Orders Book (SWOB). As Korea navigates an increasingly complex threat environment, understanding this administrative mechanism — and adopting a similar institutional tool — could prove essential to the future of its national defense.

'Orders Book' and the 'Non-Concur'

SWOB is a classified directive published twice monthly by the U.S. Department of War. Formalized during the multi-front deployments of the mid-2000s under the Global Force Management framework, the Orders Book was created to solve a critical operational challenge: centralizing global force tracking while forcing joint leadership to rigorously assess operational risk before military assets are reallocated.

The Orders Book is not merely a top-down ledger of decisions passed down from civilian authorities; it is a collaborative staff instrument that details the worldwide status, availability, and readiness of U.S. military assets, from carrier strike groups and fighter squadrons to specialized ground units. During the staffing process for global force management, service chiefs and combatant commanders are required to review proposed deployment directives and log their official concurrence or non-concurrence.

In military parlance, a "non-concur" is a formal, professional objection. It does not mean "I refuse to carry out this order." In the democratic U.S. tradition, civilian control of the military remains absolute and commanders execute any lawful order issued by the President or the secretary. Instead, a "non-concur" serves as an explicit paper trail of professional risk assessment.

When Admiral Samuel Paparo of U.S. Pacific Command registered a "non-concur" regarding extended deployments to the Middle East, he was formally documenting that pulling carrier strike groups and destroyers away from the Pacific directly compromised his ability to deter conflict in East Asia and fulfill homeland defense duties. It forces civilian leadership to take ownership of a strategic risk, ensuring that political or operational directives are made with full visibility of maintenance backlogs, personnel strain and readiness costs.

Implications for South Korea

This revelation carries two vital implications for the Republic of Korea (ROK).

First, it highlights the reality of trade-offs in U.S. global force posture. When U.S. naval, air, and missile defense assets are overextended in secondary theaters, deterrence in the Indo-Pacific is inevitably stretched. Korean defense planners cannot treat U.S. strategic flexibility as an abstract concept; when top U.S. commanders explicitly warn that high-alert deployments abroad undermine readiness in the Pacific, Seoul must take note. It underscores the necessity for Korea's armed forces to maintain robust self-reliant defense capabilities while continuing to serve as an indispensable, reliable anchor of the ROK-U.S. Alliance.

Second, it demonstrates the strength of a military culture that institutionalizes candid, structured dissent. In many military traditions, disagreement with higher authority is mistakenly viewed as disloyalty or lack of alignment. The U.S. system recognizes that true loyalty requires telling civilian authorities uncomfortable truths about readiness and force limits before a crisis hits.

ROK military needs a similar system

The South Korean military operates under an extraordinarily dense threat environment with short decision-making cycles, facing an aggressive, nuclear-armed North Korea alongside broader regional shifts. In such a high-stakes arena, defense decisions must be grounded in realistic operational assessments rather than wishful thinking or political expediency.

Historically, ROK military decision-making has leaned heavily toward hierarchical, top-down directives. While unity of command is vital, a decision-making apparatus that lacks formal mechanisms for recording professional dissent risks creating operational blind spots.

Korea’s Ministry of National Defense and Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) should establish an institutionalized operational decision-tracking system modeled on the Orders Book framework. Such a system should include three fundamental components:

1. A standardized operational orders register: A centralized, regular document tracking global and regional force allocations, unit readiness, and maintenance cycles across the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

2. Formal non-concurrence protocols: Clear administrative mechanisms allowing operational commanders such as the Ground Operations Commander, Fleet Commanders, or Air Component Commanders to officially record operational risk assessments without fear of administrative or career reprisal.

3. Accountability in executive decision-making: A process that obligates civilian leadership and the chairman of the JCS to formally acknowledge logged risks before finalizing major force shifts or operational commitments.

Adopting such a system is not about inviting division; it is about building institutional integrity. A military where senior leaders can lodge formal, classified risk assessments strengthens civilian oversight by ensuring leadership acts with total operational clarity.

As Korea assumes greater operational responsibilities and continues to modernize its force structure, establishing a formal framework for military candor will be essential. The best way to honor the chain of command is to ensure that those who carry the burden of execution have a clear, respected and institutionalized voice in assessing the risk.

Retired Lt. Gen. Chun In-bum is the former commander of the Republic of Korea Army Special Warfare Command.