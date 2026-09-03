A few days ago while watching a professional baseball game on TV, I saw an impressive scene. The batter hit a long fly ball toward the outfield. The outfielder sprinted and slid across the ground to make a spectacular catch. The crowd cheered, and the broadcast replayed the scene again and again in slow motion. At first, I was focused only on the gorgeous play. But after watching the replay several times, I noticed something else that was less joyful to me.

The player’s slide had torn up the grass. As his spikes dug into the ground, clumps of turf were ripped out. Around him, I could see patches of grass already damaged from earlier plays. Perhaps the rainy season had made the field softer and more vulnerable. That image made me think about the development and use of the grass fields in our culture.

My mind immediately went back to old memories of sports and play activities. When I was a child, grass fields were extremely rare. Most playgrounds and even schoolyards were just dirt or sand. We played there, though. We often scraped our knees and elbows, leaving small injuries. A safe and natural grass field was something special, almost unreachable.

As society advanced, more and more grass fields appeared. Today, many public sports facilities have grass surfaces. Even if I am not playing, simply watching athletes run across the green grass makes me feel refreshed.

Schools have also begun to follow this trend. Quite a few have grass-covered playgrounds. If all goes smoothly, one day most schools across the country may have grass fields. That would be a wonderful change.

But there is a challenge: maintenance.

A grass field requires far more care and money than a dirt field. Professional baseball teams have to make an enormous effort to repair their turf before and after every game. Ordinary schools can’t afford those costs easily. As a result, some schools look for cheaper alternatives.

One common solution is artificial turf. It saves money and requires less maintenance, yet it has clear disadvantages. It can become very hot under the sun, making play uncomfortable or even dangerous. It is harder than natural grass, increasing the risk of injuries when children fall. And unlike real grass, it does not provide the same fresh feeling of nature.

For our children, a green field is more than just a surface. It is a safe space where kids can play without fear of scrapes and bruises. It is also a place where they can connect with nature, breathe fresh air and feel the joy of movement.

I believe investing in children’s health and development is one of the most important responsibilities society has. A grass field is not a luxury; it is a foundation for healthy growth, so we must overcome obstacles to providing them for children.

When I imagine children laughing and running across a field of bright green grass, I feel hopeful. They deserve that environment. They deserve to play safely, to enjoy sports and to build strong bodies and minds. Even if it takes more money and work, we should make it happen — for the sake of our children, who are the most precious part of our future.





Sho Chang-young is a retired high school teacher and former principal of Gunsan Girls’ High School.