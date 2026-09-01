I recently returned from a memorable journey through Canada, a country that surprised me not only with its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cities, but also with the depth of its history, culture and enduring friendship with Korea. From Niagara Falls to Toronto, Montreal, Hamilton, Kingston and Québec City, each destination offered something distinctive. Yet it was Québec City, with its extraordinary sense of place and history, that left the most profound impression on me.

My Canadian journey began with the magnificent Niagara Falls. Even on a weekday, the falls were alive with visitors from around the world, all drawn by the spectacle of nature. Standing before the thundering waters, I was reminded of the power that distinctive landmarks can have in bringing people together across borders.

The experience also prompted a reflection on my country. While Korea has incredible cultural treasures, we could do more to create or identify iconic, world-class attractions — places that, like Niagara Falls, instantly captivate travelers from around the globe.

My travels then took me from Toronto toward the Thousand Islands, stopping briefly in Kingston and the gateway town of Gananoque. While a sightseeing cruise offered magnificent views — including Boldt Castle across the American border — it was a much more practical moment that stayed with me.

While waiting to board, we were caught in a torrential downpour. The only shelter was a small tent, offering little protection from the rain. It was an unexpected but useful reminder that tourism is not only about grand attractions, but also about the details that shape the visitor experience: comfortable waiting areas, weather-proof facilities and thoughtful infrastructure.

Of all the places I visited, Québec City captured my imagination most completely. Nestled above the St. Lawrence River, the city grew through both commerce and strategic importance, leaving behind a remarkable historic landscape of old houses, architecture, steep streets and riverside views.

Today, Québec City holds a special place in Canada and the wider Francophone world. Its French-speaking culture, rich history and strong sense of identity make it one of the most compelling expressions of French heritage in North America.

Walking through the Historic District of Old Québec, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, I felt transported across time. The cobblestone streets, centuries-old buildings, fortified walls and intimate squares created the almost magical impression that I had wandered into 17th-century France. Few places in the world succeed in preserving their history so vividly while staying so vibrant.

This is precisely what makes Québec City so attractive to Korean visitors. Although it is geographically far from Korea, its historic character offers something that is difficult to experience elsewhere in North America: the opportunity to encounter European history and French culture within a distinctly Canadian setting. For Koreans interested in history, architecture, culture and travel, Québec City is a destination that deserves even greater attention.

My visit to Québec City was particularly meaningful because, by coincidence, I had attended a reception celebrating la fête nationale du Québec on June 24 before traveling to Canada. The occasion also marked the 35th anniversary of Québec's institutional presence in Korea. Experiencing Québec first in Korea and then encountering it in its own historic setting in Canada gave that anniversary a special personal significance.

Canada left me with admiration for its natural wonders, an appreciation for its cultural diversity and a renewed gratitude for the friendship between our two countries. Québec, in particular, showed me how history and identity can become powerful sources of cultural attraction and international connection.

Ultimately, my experience in Canada moved me profoundly because of the sacrifices made by Canadian soldiers who shed their blood to defend Korea’s freedom during the 1950-53 Korean War. They played a pivotal role in the Battle of Kapyong, helping to halt the enemy advance and protect the approaches to Seoul.

Choe Chong-dae (choecd@naver.com) is a guest columnist for The Korea Times. He is a recipient of Sweden’s Royal Order of the Polar Star, one of the nation’s most distinguished honors.







