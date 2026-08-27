Recently, while listening to a morning radio station, the announcer told the historical and incredible story of one Ferdinand Waldo Demara. He was depicted in a book and movie as “The Great Imposter." My Webster’s dictionary defines the noun as "one that assumes false identity or title for the purpose of deception." Although much cannot be substantiated about Demara’s aliases, he did impersonate a monk, a professor, and an unlicensed surgeon during the Korean war. Maybe you have also heard of Frank Abagnale whom Leonardo DiCaprio portrayed in the 2002 movie “Catch Me If You Can.”

I do not judge Demara or Abagnale, for I myself am not perfect. We are often souls weak and failing in our lives

More than 55 years ago at my alma mater there was an elderly instructor who assumed the title of "Dr." And indeed, we all referenced the instructor as “Dr. so-and-so.” A newly appointed department chairperson did a background check and learned that although the individual had begun a doctorate program, the person never finished and was not awarded the PhD degree. The chairperson promptly asked that the title be removed from the instructor’s office nameplate. I witnessed that the said instructor had helped so many, many students beyond the call of duty and it is my opinion that probably an honorary doctorate should have been conferred.

Another case was an instructor who took a 4-year sabbatical (authorized extended absence from employment) to go to a prestigious university to achieve a doctorate degree. Upon the instructor's return, human resources hired said person in as a newly minted Ph.D who then began teaching upper-level courses. Of course, attending all faculty get-togethers at various faculty homes and having much say-so about policies and courses assigned and taught were privileges. The very same department chairperson did some investigative work, and indeed the instructor was at the prestigious university achieving nothing more than a full-time staff laboratory assistant position. Upon discovery of the bogus documentation, the impostor was called in by the dean of our school and permitted to revert back to former title of instructor and resume teaching lower-level courses. Now abashed with shame and great embarrassment, the instructor quit the university.

The above instructor individuals mentioned have long since passed away, including the chairperson and dean. It is fitting and out of propriety I choose not to reveal gender and given names and surnames.

It is important to note that such schemes and shenanigans are ubiquitous in every country. There have been many impostors involved in other spheres of fraud much more notorious and damaging. However, nowadays people have wised-up to hoaxes, hopefully, but we now must beware of being duped by AI deep-fake manipulation and masquerading!









The author (wrjones@vsu.edu) published the novella “Beyond Harvard” and teaches English as a second language.



















