When Korea's 'golden' summer met de-leveraging

In June, a story about a young Korean woman went viral on Chinese social media.

She supposedly called it the best summer of her adult life. She had found a job, made several years' salary in the stock market and could afford spontaneous overseas trips. One day in Seoul, the story went, strangers suddenly stopped in the street to celebrate together, giving her the "illusion of a golden age of humanity."

The post became a meme in China partly because it captured how many Chinese were looking at Korea this summer.

Tourists saw Seoul as energetic and fashionable. Investors saw something else: one of the world's hottest equity markets, powered by an artificial intelligence boom and a spectacular rally driven by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix. Korea suddenly commanded an unusual amount of attention on Chinese financial social media.

I happened to be watching all this from Seoul.

I arrived in mid-May as a Chinese exchange reporter at The Korea Times. June was unusually eventful: labor unrest at Samsung, local elections, football fever, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang's much-watched visit and new national semiconductor investment plans. The bullishness in the stock market seemed to fit a broader atmosphere of confidence.

Then July arrived, and the vocabulary changed.

Instead of rallies and record highs, people began talking about leverage, margin calls, household debt, foreign outflows and de-leveraging. SK hynix retreated sharply. Leveraged single-stock products that had attracted enormous retail inflows came under regulatory scrutiny. Market declines forced investors to cut positions, which in turn threatened to amplify volatility.

As a Chinese finance journalist, the mechanism felt uncomfortably familiar.

China experienced a much larger and more destructive version of this cycle in 2015. A spectacular bull market drew millions of retail investors into equities, increasingly with borrowed money. When prices reversed and regulators tightened scrutiny of margin financing, leveraged investors were forced to sell. Falling prices produced more deleveraging, which produced more selling.

Korea in 2026 is not China in 2015. The scale, financial structures and policy responses are different, and historical analogies can easily be stretched too far.

But the resemblance in investor psychology was harder to ignore.

A bull market does more than increase household wealth. It creates narratives. Rising prices make optimism appear rational; optimism attracts new money; leverage magnifies both. Eventually, an investment story can become a social story about opportunity, mobility and the future.

That was perhaps why the "golden age" post resonated so strongly in China. It was never merely about a Korean girl. It reflected an image of a society in which jobs, markets, travel and collective optimism seemed to be moving in the same direction.

By July, Chinese internet users were already rewriting the meme. The golden age had become a joke about losses and leverage.

Living in Korea while watching that narrative reverse reminded me how quickly outsiders can turn a country into a story — bullish or bearish.

Markets do something similar.

Three months is far too short for me to claim to understand Korea. But it was long enough to watch both investment and social narratives rise, wobble and reverse.

For someone who grew up in China, where the summer of 2015 remains a lesson in what happens when optimism, retail participation and leverage reinforce one another, Korea's turbulent summer carried an echo.

Not a repetition of history, perhaps, but a reminder of how quickly a golden age can become a deleveraging story.

Yulu Ao is a business reporter at South China Morning Post in Hong Kong. She wrote for both The Korea Times and the South China Morning Post under an exchange program from May to August 2026.







