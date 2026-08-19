Every morning, an 85-year-old American woman greets her artificial intelligence (AI) companion, ElliQ. It reminds her to take her medication, encourages her to stay active and helps her remain independent. For her, AI is no longer a futuristic concept — it is a trusted daily companion.

Her story is no longer the stuff of science fiction. AI is everywhere today, helping older people live healthier, safer and more connected lives. By supporting independent living, easing the burden on caregivers and improving access to health care, AI is demonstrating enormous potential to improve the lives of millions while making health and care systems more sustainable. In my work to advance the rights of older people, I have been greatly encouraged by the remarkable progress AI continues to bring to their lives.

But does this mean AI always serves the best interests of older people? Not necessarily. As AI increasingly shapes access to health care, long-term care, public services, financial support and other essential aspects of daily life, it also affects their ability to enjoy their fundamental human rights. This is because human rights are realized not only through legal protections but also through equitable access to services, social protection and opportunities for full participation in society. As AI influences these areas, it inevitably becomes a human rights issue. Experts have raised several serious human rights concerns stemming from the widespread use of AI.

One of the most significant concerns is age bias and discrimination. AI systems are often trained on historically accumulated data that reflect age-related bias, leading algorithms to reproduce or even amplify existing discrimination. AI-driven systems used across essential services such as banking, employment, insurance and credit assessment may therefore disadvantage older applicants simply because of their age.

Another major concern is the widening digital divide. As governments, banks, health care systems and other essential service providers increasingly rely on AI and digital platforms, older people with limited digital literacy face growing barriers to accessing basic services. The ability — or inability — to use AI-enabled technologies risks becoming a new source of inequality and exclusion.

The growing use of AI also raises serious concerns in health care and long-term care. AI-assisted decisions may undermine autonomy and informed consent if they override the wishes of older people. AI-enabled care technologies, including monitoring cameras, wearable devices and sensors, also raise legitimate privacy concerns. The collection of large amounts of personal and health data further increases the risk of data breaches and misuse.

A further concern is that AI may replace, rather than strengthen, the human touch in care. While AI can support caregivers and improve service delivery, it should never be a substitute for empathy, compassion and human interaction, all of which lie at the heart of quality care. Overreliance on AI risks reducing personal contact, increasing loneliness and further isolating vulnerable older people.

Several other concerns also deserve attention. AI systems often lack transparency, and clear accountability for harm is frequently absent. Older people are also particularly vulnerable to AI-enabled financial fraud and voice-cloning scams and may be harmed by inaccurate AI-generated medical information.

Addressing these challenges requires building age-inclusive AI. Age-inclusive AI is not simply technology designed for older users. It means embedding age diversity, accessibility and the meaningful participation of older people throughout the AI lifecycle — from design and development to deployment and governance. Human dignity, equality, autonomy and nondiscrimination should be upheld at every stage so that people of all ages can benefit fairly from AI.

The international community has begun to recognize the importance of age-inclusive AI. This growing recognition is reflected in initiatives undertaken by the United Nations, the World Health Organization, UNESCO, the European Union and other international and regional organizations. Yet recognition alone is not enough. It must be translated into effective policies and practices. Governments, international organizations, technology companies, academia and civil society all share a responsibility to ensure that AI is inclusive, transparent, accountable and firmly grounded in human rights.

Against this global backdrop, the 6th ASEM Forum on the Human Rights of Older Persons, to be held in Seoul on Sept. 2 under the theme “Artificial Intelligence and the Human Rights of Older Persons: Toward Age-inclusive AI Transformation,” will provide a timely opportunity for leading experts from Asia and Europe to share their expertise, exchange perspectives and explore common approaches to age-inclusive AI transformation. I hope the forum will help pave the way toward a more age-inclusive and human rights-based AI future.

Whether AI ultimately becomes a force for inclusion or exclusion depends on the choices we make today. The true measure of AI will lie not in how intelligent our machines become, but in whether they help build societies that are more humane, more inclusive and more just. After all, the purpose of AI is not to replace humanity, but to enhance it — for the benefit of people of all generations. No one should be left behind in the age of AI — and certainly no one should be considered too old for AI.

Suh Chung-ha, a former Korean ambassador to Singapore and Hungary, is now executive director of the ASEM Global Ageing Center (AGAC).