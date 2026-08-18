Keeping China-ROK relations healthy, stable and moving upward

In five days, China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) will mark the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. There is an old Chinese saying from Confucius: “At 30, one stands on one’s own; at 40, one is free from doubts.” The same, in some ways, is true of relations between countries.

Last year, as Korea’s new government had just taken office, I expressed my hopes for China-ROK relations in three phrases: look back, look anew and set out again. Much has changed over the past year and much of it is encouraging. Most notably, President Xi Jinping and President Lee Jae Myung paid reciprocal visits within two months, giving fresh impetus to bilateral relations and opening a new chapter in our ties.

This is broadly the direction in which China-ROK relations are moving, while some issues still call for joint efforts. Under the new circumstances, both sides should build on the current momentum, reinforce what is positive, address what needs to be improved and work together to keep bilateral relations healthy, stable and moving upward.

Mutual objective, comprehensive perception

The world is changing rapidly with countries seeking to strengthen their economic and technological capabilities. China and the ROK are no exception.

China’s economy is moving toward higher-quality growth, with innovation playing an increasingly important role. Its large domestic market and industrial base provide considerable room for further development, rather than a threat. For the ROK, China’s development should be primarily viewed as an opportunity. As close neighbors and key cooperative partners, China consistently upholds the principle of fostering friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with neighboring countries.

Our political systems, development paths and national circumstances are not the same, nor should they be expected to be. The question is how those differences are understood. A more objective view would put them in context rather than magnify them. That, in turn, would make it easier for both sides to see the broader interests that underpin our relationship.

Long-term upgrading of practical cooperation

China-ROK trade and investment ties are substantial and deeply integrated, supporting businesses, consumers and livelihoods in both countries. But the relationship is evolving. As bilateral economic ties shift from a “vertical division of labor” towards greater “horizontal cooperation,” competition and cooperation are increasingly becoming two sides of the same coin.

This is the new normal of a more mature economic relationship and that transition is creating new opportunities for Korean businesses. As one Korean business leader candidly put it, “Without a strategy for China, there can be no global strategy.”

The next stage should be about finding where the two economies complement each other best. Traditional areas of cooperation remain important, however, new ones are emerging in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, biopharmaceuticals, green and low-carbon industries and the gray-hair economy. Both sides should identify these opportunities and turn them into practical cooperation.

A global lens for bilateral relations

The international environment is becoming increasingly complex and uncertain. Yet China and the ROK share broadly similar positions and common concerns on a wide range of issues, from safeguarding international peace to upholding free trade. In such a world, the case for closer communication, coordination and cooperation between the two countries is stronger than ever. China remains committed to being a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order.

Both countries should make fuller use of multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation to deepen coordination, resist bloc confrontation, remain alert to the resurgence of militarism and work together to uphold the postwar international order and the principles of fairness and justice on which regional peace rests.

Over the past 34 years, bilateral relations have made remarkable progress, yet they have also experienced twists and turns. Looking back, one lesson stands out: a healthy and stable relationship is the foundation, and the key is to manage differences and sensitive issues properly. Taiwan is a matter of China’s core interests. We hope the Korean side will remain true to the founding purpose of diplomatic relations, honor its political commitments and uphold the one-China principle through concrete action.

The goal should be to keep China-ROK relations moving in a positive direction, and both sides working toward that with the broader picture. Where something serves the common interests of China and Korea, both sides will have the resolve to pursue it — and the determination not to allow temporary difficulties or unnecessary distractions to stand in the way.

With all this in mind, I harbor unwavering optimism that the China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership will continue to move forward and deliver more concrete and tangible benefits to the people of our two countries.

Dai Bing is Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.